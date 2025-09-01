ETV Bharat / business

India's First Quarter CAD Narrows To 0.2 Pc Of GDP: RBI

Mumbai: India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 0.2 per cent of GDP, or USD 2.4 billion, during the April-June period of 2025-26 compared to 0.9 per cent of the GDP, or USD 8.6 billion, in the year-ago period, helped by services exports, the RBI said on Monday.

In the preceding January-March quarter, the current account was in a surplus of USD 13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP).

"India's current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 2.4 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2025-26 as compared with USD 8.6 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2024-25 and against a surplus of USD 13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q4:2024-25," according to India's balance of payments (BoP) data.

Current account reflects a country's overseas earnings and expenditures. Merchandise trade deficit at USD 68.5 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 was higher than USD 63.8 billion in Q1, 2024-25.

However, net services receipts increased to USD 47.9 billion in Q1, 2025-26 from USD 39.7 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a year-on-year basis in major categories such as business services and computer services.

Similarly, personal transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to USD 33.2 billion in Q1, 2025-26 from USD 28.6 billion in Q1, 2024-25.