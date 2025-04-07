ETV Bharat / business

India's Exports To US Could Decline By USD 5.76 Bn This Year Due To High Tariffs: GTRI

A ship is loaded with containers at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. ( AP )

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports to the US from sectors such as marine items, gold, electrical, and electronics are expected to decline by USD 5.76 billion this year due to increased American duties, according to the data analysis of think tank GTRI. However, it added that India's competitive position in select product segments may help cushion some of the losses.

Sectors which can witness modest gains include textiles made-up, apparel, ceramic products, inorganic chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The US has announced an additional 26 per cent duty on Indian goods barring pharma, semiconductors and certain energy goods from April 9. The 10 per cent baseline tariffs are there from April 5-8.

"Using detailed trade data and tariff schedules, the analysis estimates that India could see a decline of USD 5.76 billion, or 6.41 per cent, in exports to the US in 2025," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said. In 2024, India exported USD 89.81 billion worth of goods to the US.

It said that several key product groups are likely to see reductions. Exports of fish and crustaceans may fall by 20.2 per cent; iron or steel articles by 18 per cent; diamonds, gold products by 15.3 per cent; vehicle and parts exports by 12.1 per cent; and electrical, telecom, and electronic products may decline by 12 per cent.

Other categories such as plastics, carpets, petroleum products, organic chemicals, and machinery are also expected to be negatively impacted, it added. The study has evaluated sector-specific exposure, changes in tariff rates, and competitive dynamics involving key players like China, Mexico, and Canada.

According to the Delhi-based think tank, energy products, including petroleum, solar panels, and pharmaceuticals as well as copper, have been exempted from country-specific tariffs.

These high-value items accounted for USD 20.4 billion or 22.7 per cent of India's exports to the US in 2024. They will continue to face only the standard MFN (Most Favoured Nation) tariff.

Key industrial goods such as steel, aluminum, automobiles, and auto parts will face a 25 per cent tariff. These represent USD 2.2 billion, or 2.5 per cent of India's total exports to America, with no change to their MFN status.

"However, the largest impact falls on the remaining basket of goods. These exports valued at USD 67.2 billion or 74.8 per cent of total trade. They will now be hit with a 26 per cent tariff. While MFN tariffs still apply, this sweeping hike is expected to reshape trade dynamics across a wide range of industries," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Explaining in detail, he said India's exports of electronics and smartphones to the United States reached USD 14.4 billion in 2024, accounting for a significant 35.8 per cent of its global shipments in this category.