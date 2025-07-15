ETV Bharat / business

Exports Growth Remains Flat In June At USD 35.14 Bn; Trade Deficit at USD 18.78 Bn

The latest government data showed on Tuesday that India's imports declined 3.71 pc to USD 53.92 billion in June against USD 56 billion year ago.

New Delhi: India's export growth remained flat at USD 35.14 billion in June, while trade deficit stood at USD 18.78 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday. Exports in June last year were at USD 35.16 billion.

Imports declined 3.71 per cent year-on-year to USD 53.92 billion during the month, as per government data. During April-June 2025-26, exports increased 1.92 per cent to USD 112.17 billion, while imports rose 4.24 per cent to USD 179.44 billion, according to the data.

