Explained | Importance Of India-EU Trade And Technology Talks Gaining Momentum

New Delhi: The second meeting of the India-European Union (EU) Trade and Technology Council (TTC) held here on Friday marks a crucial moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and the EU. With both sides seeking to finalise a long-pending free trade agreement by the end of the year, the discussions at this high-level forum focused on deepening cooperation in critical areas such as technology, digital governance, clean energy, and supply chain resilience.

A leaders’ statement issued following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her accompanying EU College of Commissioners stated that the two leaders welcomed the progress made by the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU TTC in fostering deeper collaboration and strategic coordination at the intersection of trade, trusted technology, and green transition.

According to the statement, Modi and Leyen directed the India-EU TTC “to further deepen its engagement to shape outcome-oriented cooperation in areas of economic security and supply chain resilience, market access and barriers to trade, strengthening of semiconductor ecosystems, trustworthy and sustainable Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, 6G, Digital Public Infrastructure, joint research and innovation for green and clean energy technologies with a focus on trusted partnerships and industry linkages across these sectors, including the recycling of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), marine plastic litter, and waste to green/renewable hydrogen”.

“In this context, they welcomed the progress in the implementation of MoU (memorandum of understanding) on semiconductors for boosting the semiconductor supply chains, leveraging complementary strengths, facilitating talent exchanges and fostering semiconductor skills among students and young professionals; as well as the signing of MoU between Bharat 6G alliance and the EU 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association for creating secured and trusted telecommunications and resilient supply chains,” the statement further reads.

Addressing a special media briefing here following the delegation-level talks, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that there has been clear progress on the different working groups under the Trade and Technology Council.

“These working groups, just to refresh your memory, the themes are from strategic technologies, digital governance, and digital connectivity,” Lal said. “That is working group one. Then green and clean energy technologies, and that is the working group two. Trade, investment, and resilient value chains; is the theme of the working group three. There have been very extensive discussions and progress in all three of these tracks.”

India is the second country with which the EU has established the TTC, the other being the US. Though the India-EU TTC was formally announced in April 2022 by Modi and Leyen and the first meeting of the Council was held in May 2023, no significant progress was made.

Though ministerial meetings of the TTC are scheduled to take place at least once a year, with the venue alternating between the EU and India, it took nearly two years for the second meeting to be held.

What is the importance of the India-EU TTC?

The TTC provides a high-level coordination mechanism, enabling India and the EU to collaboratively tackle challenges at the intersection of trade, trusted technology, and security. This structured engagement facilitates the alignment of policies and initiatives, promoting a cohesive approach to global issues.

By fostering regular ministerial dialogues and working groups, the TTC aims to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation. This engagement is pivotal in implementing political commitments and advancing shared values, thereby solidifying the strategic partnership between India and the EU.

The council focuses on key areas such as digital governance, green and clean energy technologies, and resilient value chains. Collaborative efforts in these domains are expected to boost bilateral trade and investment, driving economic growth and technological innovation in both regions.

What hindered the progress of this strategic platform for collaboration between India and the EU?

Despite its strategic significance, the TTC has faced challenges that have impeded substantial progress since its inception.

Negotiations for a comprehensive FTA have been protracted, with both parties holding firm on key issues. The EU has sought reductions in tariffs on products like automobiles and alcoholic beverages, while India has emphasised greater access to its pharmaceuticals and textiles. These differing priorities have contributed to a stalemate in trade discussions.

Global geopolitical shifts, including tensions with China and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have influenced the focus and urgency of the TTC’s agenda. Both India and the EU have had to navigate these complex international landscapes, which has, at times, diverted attention from bilateral initiatives.

Harmonising regulations and standards, particularly in emerging technologies and digital governance, presents a significant challenge. Differences in regulatory frameworks require extensive dialogue and compromise, processes that are inherently time-consuming.

Why does the second meeting of the India-EU TTC spark optimism?

According to a special joint statement issued following Friday’s deliberations, the second TTC meeting was co-chaired on the Indian side by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, and Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva co-chaired on the EU side.

Under Working Group 1 on Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance, and Digital Connectivity, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of deepening their digital cooperation in line with their shared values.

“Both sides committed to leveraging their respective strengths to accelerate a human-centric digital transformation and the development of advanced and trustworthy digital technologies such as AI, semiconductors, high-performance computing and 6G, which will benefit both economies and societies,” the statement reads. “Both sides committed to work jointly to strengthen EU-India research and innovation for this purpose to further enhance competitiveness, while increasing their economic security. Both sides committed to promoting global connectivity in a cyber-secure digital ecosystem.”

The two sides further stated that recognising the importance of digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the development of open and inclusive digital economies and digital societies, India and the EU agreed to collaborate on working towards interoperability of their respective DPIs that respect human rights and protect personal data, privacy, and intellectual property rights.

“Both sides further committed to jointly promote DPIs solutions to third countries and further emphasised the need of mutual recognition of e-signatures to enhance cross-border digital transactions and foster mutual economic growth,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the two sides also agreed to work towards bridging the digital skills gap, explore mutual recognition of certifications, and promote legal pathways of skilled professionals and exchange of talent.

Under Working Group 2 on Clean and Green Technologies, India and the EU reaffirmed the significance of their collaboration on clean and green technologies to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and 2050, respectively. They emphasised research and innovation (R&I) to facilitate technological exchange, market access, and adoption of new technologies. Cooperation between incubators, SMEs, and startups was highlighted as essential for capacity building.

Both sides agreed on joint research in battery recycling for electric vehicles (EVs), marine plastic litter, and waste-to-hydrogen, with a joint budget of 60 million euros from Horizon Europe and matching Indian contributions. The focus areas include battery circularity, aquatic litter detection and mitigation, and efficient hydrogen production from biogenic waste.

Expert exchanges were recognised as crucial for future action. An ‘Ideathon’ is being planned to address marine plastic pollution.

Additionally, both sides agreed to explore cooperation in harmonising EV charging standards, hydrogen safety protocols, and wastewater treatment technologies to enhance market adoption and research outcomes.

Under Working Group 3 on Trade, Investment and Resilient Value Chains, both sides noted productive discussions with a view to building a closer economic partnership. In an increasingly challenging geopolitical context, both sides committed to work together for creating wealth and shared prosperity. The work under Working Group 3 complements the ongoing negotiations on an FTA, an investment protection agreement (IPA) and a geographical indications (GI) agreement which are proceeding on separate tracks.

Both sides are committed to fostering resilient and future-ready value chains by prioritising transparency, predictability, diversification, security and sustainability. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made on agri-food, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and clean technologies sectors and agreed on work plans in these three fields with the aim of promoting value chains that can withstand global challenges.

In agriculture, India and the EU intend to collaborate on contingency planning for food security and welcomed common efforts on shared research and innovation needs regarding climate-resilient practices, crop diversification and infrastructure improvements as promoted for cooperation through the G20 framework.

In the pharmaceutical sector, both sides aim to enhance transparency and security in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) supply chains by mapping vulnerabilities, promoting sustainable manufacturing, and establishing early warning systems to prevent disruptions.

Both sides also acknowledged that relevant priority market access issues are being addressed through cooperation within the TTC framework. The EU side appreciated the Indian initiatives to approve the marketing of several EU plant products while the Indian side appreciated the listing of a number of Indian aquaculture establishments and taking up the issue of equivalence for agricultural organic products.

The two sides noted the exchanges regarding best practices in the screening of foreign direct investments, which is an area of growing importance to foster economic security.

The two sides also recognised the need to bring necessary reforms to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) so that it is able to address efficiently and effectively issues of interest to members.

Both sides held in-depth discussions on trade and decarbonisation through several bilateral channels and have engaged jointly with stakeholders, especially on the implementation of the EU’s carbon border mechanism (CBAM).

“The co-chairs reaffirmed their commitment to expanding and deepening their engagement under the TTC and to working together to fulfil the goals laid out in this successful second meeting of the TTC,” the joint statement reads. “They agreed to meet again for the third meeting of TTC within one year from now.”