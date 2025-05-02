ETV Bharat / business

India, EU Making Solid Headway Towards Balanced, Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal

New Delhi: Negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) are moving on the right track and both sides are making "solid" headway towards a balanced and mutually beneficial deal.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Brussels to discuss progress of this trade agreement with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic.

Addressing media in Brussels, Sefcovic said that the European Union "deeply" values its partnership with India, and it is committed to take it to the next level by securing a commercially meaningful agreement, which opens up the markets for both goods and services.

In today's climate of global uncertainty, he said, businesses of both regions are looking for opportunity, access and predictability, and that's what the two are working together to deliver.

"I am very happy to say that we are on the right track, that we are making solid headway towards a balanced, mutually beneficial deal. Our teams know the path forward, and with Minister Goyal, we are staying in a close touch to keep this momentum going, because our shared ambition remains clear.

"And therefore, I would conclude by saying, let's scale this, let's get this deal done by the end of this year," Sefcovic added. Goyal too said that teams of India and the 27-nation bloc had a laborious day negotiating the pact.

"We reaffirmed our shared commitment to conclude negotiations by the end of 2025...I think this has been a very, very productive engagement which reflects the strategic importance both sides attached to a modern, balanced and future oriented free trade agreement," he said. He added that India sees this partnership as essential to boosting economic resilience and fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in both regions.

The momentum that this negotiation has gained and the progress the two sides have made is excellent. Officials of both sides are meeting for the next round of talks from May 12-16 here to follow up on the productive discussions.

"Both...stand committed to resolving the pending issues, along with our teams, in the spirit of mutual respect and pragmatism, so that it is outcome-oriented and commercially meaningful for both sides," he said, adding, "our goal for the free trade agreement is to have a future-ready agreement that will promote trusted and diversified supply chains and deepen the strategic cooperation between the European Union and India."

Both have given equal focus on both sides to non-tariff barriers along with tariff related issues in the trade talks.