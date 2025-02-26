ETV Bharat / business

India Destination Promotion Held In Hyderabad; Strengthens Ties Between India And Turkey In Tourism

Onur Gozet, Deputy Director General for Promotion, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye addressing the India Destination Promotion event in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The third leg of the India Destination Promotion Event 2025 was held in Hyderabad. It was organised by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

The event held at a five-star hotel in the city marked the continuation of the six-city destination promotion series, bringing together key stakeholders from both countries' tourism sectors.

Earlier, the India Destination Promotion Event 2025 was held in Kolkata and Chennai. Following the success of these events, the Hyderabad event reinforced the growing enthusiasm among Indian travellers for Türkiye’s rich and diverse tourism offerings.

Key representatives of Türkiye’s tourism sector, including leading destination management companies, luxury hoteliers, and specialised tour operators eager to establish strong partnerships within the Indian market participated in the event. It witnessed participation from 200 people, further emphasising the strong interest in tourism collaboration between the two countries.

Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hyderabad addressing the India Destination Promotion Event in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Onur Gozet, Deputy Director General for Promotion, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, and Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hyderabad, were present on the occasion. The duo engaged in meaningful discussions with industry professionals. M.A. Faiz Khan, Chairman of the Indo-Türkiye Friendship Association, delivered a welcome note. It set the stage for the engaging discussions that followed.