India Destination Promotion Held In Hyderabad; Strengthens Ties Between India And Turkey In Tourism

Hyderabad: The third leg of the India Destination Promotion Event 2025 was held in Hyderabad. It was organised by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).
The event held at a five-star hotel in the city marked the continuation of the six-city destination promotion series, bringing together key stakeholders from both countries' tourism sectors.
Earlier, the India Destination Promotion Event 2025 was held in Kolkata and Chennai. Following the success of these events, the Hyderabad event reinforced the growing enthusiasm among Indian travellers for Türkiye’s rich and diverse tourism offerings.
Key representatives of Türkiye’s tourism sector, including leading destination management companies, luxury hoteliers, and specialised tour operators eager to establish strong partnerships within the Indian market participated in the event. It witnessed participation from 200 people, further emphasising the strong interest in tourism collaboration between the two countries.
Onur Gozet, Deputy Director General for Promotion, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, and Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hyderabad, were present on the occasion. The duo engaged in meaningful discussions with industry professionals. M.A. Faiz Khan, Chairman of the Indo-Türkiye Friendship Association, delivered a welcome note. It set the stage for the engaging discussions that followed.
Onur Gözet said, "Hyderabad, with its rich Nizami heritage and flourishing modern economy, represents the perfect blend of tradition and progress that we see reflected in Türkiye's tourism appeal. The city's robust MICE sector and growing appetite for luxury travel align perfectly with our diverse offerings. The establishment of the Indo-Türkiye Friendship Association here further strengthens our commitment to fostering meaningful connections between our nations."
Okan highlighted the establishment of The Indo-Turkiye Friendship Association (ITFA) in Hyderabad as a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.
Indian travel representatives expressed keen interest in the potential establishment of direct Istanbul-Hyderabad passenger flights by Turkish Airlines, which would further enhance connectivity between the two regions. The Association aims to promote tourism, cultural exchange, and business opportunities between the two countries, further solidifying the long-standing friendship.
Turkish Airlines and IndiGo played a significant role in supporting the initiative, reinforcing the robust connectivity between India and Türkiye. With seamless flight options and increasing accessibility, travel between the two nations continues to flourish, making Türkiye an attractive destination for Indian tourists.
Insightful presentations on Türkiye's tourism landscape, interactive B2B networking sessions, and a lucky draw offering exclusive travel experiences were also a part of the event.
The Hyderabad event further strengthened tourism ties and set the stage for the upcoming legs in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, continuing to foster new collaborations and inspire Indian travellers to explore the wonders of Türkiye.