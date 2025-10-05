ETV Bharat / business

Russia To Remain India's No 1 Crude Oil Supplier: Analysts

New Delhi: India's crude oil imports from Russia saw a marginal decline in September, but continued to account for over one-third of the country's total oil purchases, despite US pressure to curb the trade over concerns that it supports Moscow's war effort in Ukraine. India's crude imports in September were around 4.7 million barrels per day, up 2,20,000 bpd month-on-month and flat year-on-year.

Russian crude maintained its position as the largest single supplier, contributing about 1.6 million bpd - a 34 per cent share. However, this was roughly 1,60,000 bpd below the average Russian volumes imported during the first eight months of 2025, preliminary data by global trade analytics firm Kpler showed.

"Despite the dip, Russian barrels remain among the most economical feedstock options for Indian refiners, given their high GPW (gross product worth) margins and discounts relative to alternatives," said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst (Refining & Modelling) at Kpler.

Iraq was the second biggest crude oil supplier to India at around 8,81,115 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 6,03,471 bpd and the UAE at 5,94,152 bpd. The United States was India's fifth largest supplier at 2,06,667 bpd. Russia became India's top crude oil supplier, following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, overtaking traditional sources like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

As some Western nations shunned Russian purchases, Moscow offered steep discounts, prompting Indian refiners to ramp up purchases and secure cheaper barrels to meet rising domestic demand. Russian oil share rose from less than 1 per cent prior to the Ukraine war to over 40 per cent.

More than three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, neither the US nor any international body has sanctioned the purchase of Russian crude oil, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel. In July, six months into his presidency, US President Donald Trump first threatened tariffs on Indian imports to pressure New Delhi to reduce its Russian oil purchases.

In August, he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on US imports of Indian goods, adding to the existing 25 per cent duty, while refraining from similar measures against China, another major buyer of Russian oil. Russian oil will continue to remain the centrepiece of the Indian diet as fuel demand rises in the festive season.