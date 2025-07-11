ETV Bharat / business

India Can Fill Gap Left By China In Japan's Garment Market: AEPC

New Delhi: India has the potential to fill the gap left by the declining share of China, the largest exporter of ready-made garments to Japan, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said on Friday. It also said that the council is leading a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore opportunities for boosting exports and attracting investments by engaging with leading Japanese brands and retail chains.

The delegation will participate in the India Tex Trend Fair, to be held in Tokyo, from July 15-17. More than 150 apparel exporters from India will be participating to display a diverse range and variety of domestic apparel products at the fair. "The council will be taking a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore the possibilities of enhanced trade and investment by engaging deeply with top Japanese brands and retail chains," AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

Sekhri said that deeper engagement with the Japanese market has resulted in greater utilisation of the free trade agreement between the two countries. "India can easily fill the void created by the declining share of China, the largest exporter of RMG (ready-made garment) to Japan," he added. The country's garment exports to Japan stood at USD 234.5 million in 2024. Tokyo imported these goods worth about USD 23 billion last year. India's share in this is just one per cent.