ETV Bharat / business

India’s Bio-Economy Soars to $165.7 Billion in a Decade, Surpassing Growth Targets

New Delhi: India’s bio-economy has seen a phenomenal 16 times growth in the last 10 years, from $10 billion in 2014 to an unbelievable $165.7 billion in 2024. This was stated by Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh while releasing IBER 2025 (the India Bioeconomy Report 2025) at the BIRAC Foundation Day held at the National Media Centre. The impressive growth demonstrates India's seriousness in creating biotechnology as one of the pillars of its economic prosperity.

Unprecedented Growth and Contribution to GDP

According to the IBER 2025 report, India's bio-economy contributes 4.25% of the national GDP and has a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% in the last 4 years. The Bio-Industrial Segment is the most significant contributor with 47.2% of the value of the sector, with Biopharma following at 35.2%.

Top-Contributing States: The leading states are Maharashtra, which leads with $35.45 billion, Karnataka is next at $32.4 billion, and Telangana contributes $19.9 billion to India's expanding biotech-led economy.

New Initiatives: BioSaarthi and BIO-E3 Policy

To further boost the development of biotechnology startups, Dr. Jitendra Singh launched a global mentor initiative called BioSaarthi. BioSaarthi will run as a six-month cohort program and provide structured mentorship to biotech entrepreneurs by bridging academia-industry relationships, and help India to become more competitive globally with the future of biotech.

The government is also launching the BIO-E3 Policy (Biotechnology for Economy, Employment, and Environment) Framework to encourage innovation, research and entrepreneurship. Under this framework, Biotech-AI Hubs, Biofoundries and Bio-Enabler Hubs are to be established to connect deep technology with biomanufacturing.

Assam Becomes First State to Adopt E3 FrameworkIn a significant development, one state has adopted the BioE3 Framework. Assam, the first state to do so as the framework begins to roll out on a national level.

India’s Biotech Startup BoomIndia’s emergence of biotech startup ecosystems experienced exponential growth, increasing from just 50 startups in 2014 to over 10,075 startups in 2024 with government support, more funding and public-private market engagement.

Breakthroughs in Biotech and Space Health Medicine