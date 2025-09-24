ETV Bharat / business

India, US Trade Talks On At Different Levels: Official

New Delhi: India, US talks are happening at different levels covering both trade and non-trade issues, an official said. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US for trade talks. He is accompanied by senior officials of the ministry, including special secretary and India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal.

"Talks are happening at different levels," the official said, adding the minister led team is expected to return from the US later this week.

Goyal has held discussions with his US counterpart. This visit comes in the backdrop of recently concluded day-long discussions in New Delhi between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

On September 16, the commerce ministry stated that the day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement.

The visit of the high-ranking US trade officials came for the first time after the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil.