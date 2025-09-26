ETV Bharat / business

India, US To Continue Engagement For Early Conclusion Of Mutually Beneficial Trade Pact

New Delhi: India and the US have discussed various aspects of the proposed trade agreement, and both sides have decided to continue their engagements to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade pact, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had led a delegation of officials to the US for the trade talks. The Indian delegation returned from the US on September 24 after holding three-day talks. The delegation held constructive meetings with the US government officials on various aspects of the deal, the ministry said in a statement.

"Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.

During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. Apart from meetings with the US government representatives on bilateral trade matters.