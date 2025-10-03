ETV Bharat / business

India, Singapore Discuss Ways To Boost Trade, Investments

Goyal called on Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong and discussed ways to strengthen trade, cooperation in innovation and exploring new opportunities.

Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
By PTI

Published : October 3, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who was on a three-day official visit to Singapore, met businesses and leaders to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments between the two countries.

The minister highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, commitment to investment-led reforms, and the vast opportunities available for global partners across manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and the green economy, an official statement said on Friday.

Goyal called on Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong and discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment linkages, cooperation in innovation and digital connectivity, and exploring new opportunities in sustainable development.

In his bilateral meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, the discussions centred on further deepening industrial and trade cooperation.

The statement said that at SIA Engineering Company, discussions focused on India's fast-growing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector and the need to fast-track the India-Singapore Skilling Centre for MRO professionals in collaboration with Indian universities.

CapitaLand Investment conveyed its commitment to expand renewable energy solutions for data centres in Maharashtra, while also exploring opportunities in industrial parks, worker housing models, and potential entry into credit financing, it said.

