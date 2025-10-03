ETV Bharat / business

India, Singapore Discuss Ways To Boost Trade, Investments

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who was on a three-day official visit to Singapore, met businesses and leaders to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments between the two countries.

The minister highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, commitment to investment-led reforms, and the vast opportunities available for global partners across manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and the green economy, an official statement said on Friday.

Goyal called on Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong and discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment linkages, cooperation in innovation and digital connectivity, and exploring new opportunities in sustainable development.