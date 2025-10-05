ETV Bharat / business

India, EU To Begin Next Round Of Talks For Trade Pact From Monday In Brussels

New Delhi: Senior officials of India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will commence the next round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement on Monday in Brussels to iron out differences on issues for early conclusion of the negotiations, an official said. This will be the 14th round of negotiations between the two sides. The five-day talks will begin on October 6, the official said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently expressed hope that the two sides will sign the agreement soon. The pact aims at boosting two-way commerce and investments. Goyal is also likely to meet EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in South Africa later this month to review the progress of talks, as the deadline to conclude the negotiations is December.

Sefcovic and the European Commission's Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen were here last month to review the progress of talks with Goyal. Both sides have targeted to conclude negotiations by December.

In June 2022, India and the EU bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications after a gap of over eight years. It was stalled in 2013 due to differences on the level of opening up markets.

Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles and medical devices, the EU wants tax reduction in other products like wine, spirits, meat, poultry, and a strong intellectual property regime. Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.