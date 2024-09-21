India And Brazil Strengthen Energy Cooperation With Focus On Biofuels And Sustainable Aviation Fuels

New Delhi: Union Petroleum & Natural Minister Hardeep Singh Puri concluded an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil, held from September 19th to 21st, on the invitation of Brazil’s Minister of Mines & Energy, Alexandre Silveira.
Accompanied by a delegation of Indian Oil & Gas companies, Puri's visit focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in sustainable fuels and biofuels. During the visit, both nations reviewed their existing collaboration, with India acknowledging Brazil as a key destination for Indian oil and gas investments, an official statement said.
The sides committed to enhancing India's presence in Brazil through potential new investment opportunities, while also discussing ways to boost bilateral trade in oil and gas through innovative mechanisms. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to biofuels as crucial to the global energy transition. As founding members of the Global Biofuels Alliance, India and Brazil highlighted the importance of biofuels in promoting environmental sustainability and socioeconomic growth.
Minister Puri congratulated Brazil for its role in the G20 and its emphasis on sustainable fuels during the presidency. The Indian side also expressed confidence that Brazil’s leadership would further the G20's goals of inclusive development, continuing the momentum initiated during India’s presidency in 2023.
Looking ahead, India and Brazil announced plans to co-host a Clean Cooking Ministerial Meeting at India Energy Week in February 2025, aimed at exploring collaborative pathways for global clean cooking access. Discussions also covered deep and ultradeep exploration in Indian offshore acreages, as well as potential cooperation in critical minerals and their value chains, the statement said.
Joint Focus on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)
A major outcome of the visit was a joint statement on biofuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). Both countries, as leading global biofuel producers, are well-positioned to collaborate on SAF, leveraging their robust ethanol and biodiesel production infrastructure. Recognising SAF as the most mature option to decarbonise aviation, the ministers emphasised the urgent need to scale up production, which currently accounts for just 0.3% of aviation fuel use. India and Brazil pledged to address key challenges in SAF production, including feedstock supply, high costs, and the need for large-scale production infrastructure.
They also highlighted the importance of establishing consistent international standards, such as those outlined in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). The joint strategy aims to foster economic growth and energy security, create jobs in rural areas, and reduce reliance on imports. The collaboration will not only aid decarbonisation efforts in aviation but also boost innovation in renewable energy technologies. This comprehensive partnership marks a significant milestone in India-Brazil relations, aligning with both nations' sustainable development goals, the statement added.
By leading the transition toward low-emission aviation, India and Brazil are positioning themselves as key global players in the fight against climate change, while contributing to the Global Biofuels Alliance’s objectives of decarbonization and cleaner skies.