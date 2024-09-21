ETV Bharat / business

India And Brazil Strengthen Energy Cooperation With Focus On Biofuels And Sustainable Aviation Fuels

New Delhi: Union Petroleum & Natural Minister Hardeep Singh Puri concluded an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil, held from September 19th to 21st, on the invitation of Brazil’s Minister of Mines & Energy, Alexandre Silveira.

Accompanied by a delegation of Indian Oil & Gas companies, Puri's visit focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in sustainable fuels and biofuels. During the visit, both nations reviewed their existing collaboration, with India acknowledging Brazil as a key destination for Indian oil and gas investments, an official statement said.

The sides committed to enhancing India's presence in Brazil through potential new investment opportunities, while also discussing ways to boost bilateral trade in oil and gas through innovative mechanisms. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to biofuels as crucial to the global energy transition. As founding members of the Global Biofuels Alliance, India and Brazil highlighted the importance of biofuels in promoting environmental sustainability and socioeconomic growth.

Minister Puri congratulated Brazil for its role in the G20 and its emphasis on sustainable fuels during the presidency. The Indian side also expressed confidence that Brazil’s leadership would further the G20's goals of inclusive development, continuing the momentum initiated during India’s presidency in 2023.

Looking ahead, India and Brazil announced plans to co-host a Clean Cooking Ministerial Meeting at India Energy Week in February 2025, aimed at exploring collaborative pathways for global clean cooking access. Discussions also covered deep and ultradeep exploration in Indian offshore acreages, as well as potential cooperation in critical minerals and their value chains, the statement said.