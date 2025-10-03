ETV Bharat / business

India Anchor Of Stability In Volatile World: RBI Guv Malhotra

New Delhi: India's macro-economic fundamentals have continued to remain very strong, and the country has become an anchor of stability in a volatile world, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

Speaking at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 here, the governor attributed the country's strong fundamentals to low inflation, good foreign exchange reserves, a narrow current account deficit, and strong balance sheets of our banks and corporates.

"It is the combined efforts of the government's policy makers, regulators, and regulated entities. All in all, despite recent odds, the economy seems well settled into an equilibrium of resilient growth. This is quite a feat...makes India stand out as an anchor of stability in a volatile world," Malhotra said.

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday revised upward its growth estimates for the current fiscal year to 6.8 per cent and lowered its inflation projection to 2.6 per cent based on an above-normal monsoon and the rationalisation of GST rates. In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected a 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate for 2025-26, along with an inflation forecast of 3.1 per cent.