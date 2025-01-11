ETV Bharat / business

India Adds Record Renewable Energy Capacity Of About 30 GW In 2024

New Delhi: India logged a record high renewable energy capacity addition of about 30 GW in 2024, more than 113 per cent higher than 13.75 GW recorded in 2023, according to the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy data.

This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious plan to have 500 GW of renewable energy capacity in the country by 2030. Besides, India needs to add an average of 50 GW of renewable energy capacity per annum over the next six years to achieve its target.

"Exponential growth from 13.75 GW in 2023 to around 30 GW in 2024, resulting in achieving nearly 218 GW now underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future," New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.