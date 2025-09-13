ETV Bharat / business

Over 6 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far: I-T dept

Published : September 13, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

New Delhi: More than six crore income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 have been filed so far, the Income Tax department said on Saturday. The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15. "Thank you, taxpayers & tax professionals, for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting," the I-T department said in a post on X. To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and the department is providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X, it added. It also asked taxpayers who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26 to file at the earliest to avoid a last-minute rush.