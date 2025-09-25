ETV Bharat / business

Income Tax Department Extends Deadline For Tax Audit Report Submission To October 31

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Thursday extended the deadline for submission of audit reports for the 2024-25 fiscal year by one month till October 31.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the income tax return filing portal is working smoothly and more than 7.57 crore ITRs have been filed till September 23, 2025.

Till September 24, about 4.02 lakh tax audit reports were uploaded with over 60,000 of them uploaded on September 24 alone. The CBDT said it has received representations from various professional associations, including chartered accountant bodies, highlighting certain difficulties being faced by taxpayers and practitioners in timely completion of the audit report.

The reasons cited in these representations include disruptions caused by floods and natural calamities in certain parts of the country, which have impeded normal business and professional activity. This matter has also come up before high courts.

"However, keeping in view the representation of the tax practitioners and their submissions before the Hon'ble Courts, the 'specified date' for furnishing of the report of audit under any provision of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, for the previous year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26)… is extended from 30th September, 2025 to 31st October, 2025," the CBDT said.