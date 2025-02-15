ETV Bharat / business

Income Tax Department Activates Section Wise Mapping Of I-T Act, Tax Bill

New Delhi: Income Taxpayers can now match the sections of the I-Tax Act, 1961, with the corresponding clauses in the simplified I-T Bill, 2025, on the tax department portal. Also, Section to Section mapping as per the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Section number as per the New Income Tax Bill have been uploaded on the I-T department's website.

A simplified Income Tax Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Bill, once enacted, will replace the 64-year-old Income Tax Act which has become bulky over time with its traditional style of drafting and numerous amendments.

The simplified Bill has a word count of 2.6 lakh, lower than 5.12 lakh in the I-T Act. The number of Sections is 536, as against 819 effective sections in the existing law.

The number of chapters also have been halved to 23 from 47 currently. The Bill has 57 tables, compared to 18 in the existing act, besides formulae which make it easier for a taxpayer to calculate tax liability. It has removed 1,200 provisos and 900 explanations.

In a post on X, the department on February 14 said it has activated the utility to check Section of the Income Tax Act, 1961, vis-a-vis the corresponding clause of the new Income Tax Bill. A taxpayer can select the section of I-T Act, 1961, from a drop-down menu and accordingly, the corresponding clause in the I-T Bill will appear.