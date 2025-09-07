ETV Bharat / business

In Dubai, B-School Set Up By Indian Entrepreneur Offers 4-Year Business Course Across Seven Countries

Dubai: Setting up an e-commerce business in Dubai, a D2C brand in India, a 'kickstarter' in Singapore and Malaysia, and businesses across Ghana, the US, Argentina and Europe --- this is not a businessman’s wishlist but part of the four-year undergraduate curriculum at the Tetr College of Business here.

The B-school founded by education entrepreneur Pratham Mittal welcomed its second cohort of students this week.

The first set of 110 students built 44 ventures across Dubai and India, generating over USD 300,000 in revenue. Startups such as ServeClub (pickleball gear) and CosMoss (sea moss-based supplements) raised angel funding from big investors.

Tetr's flagship four-year Bachelor’s in Management and Technology programme takes learners to India, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, the US, Argentina, and Europe, combining academics with real-world entrepreneurship.

While the students receive degrees from the UK's Middlesex University, the base camp for the programme is in Dubai.

"This is an undergraduate programme where we are trying to go beyond exams, lectures, slides, grades, attendance and books, which is what students usually do. In each term, rather than sitting in classes full day and taking exams, students are required to build a business in each semester which is planned in a different country," Mittal told PTI.

"So, they will have to build an e-commerce business in Dubai. After this, they will go to India where they will build a D2C brand. Then they will go to Singapore where they actually have to build a Kickstarter," he said.

"Then term four, they have to build a new business in Malaysia and later in Ghana, US and Europe. Rather than their marks or grades, their revenue, margin and profit are the real metrics on which they are evaluated," he added.

Mittal explained that the B-school has partnered with premier institutions — including IITs in India, National University of Singapore (NUS) and Cornell University in the US — to deliver academic modules, while its curriculum requires students to launch businesses in different markets every semester.

"The students travel to seven different countries and the seven countries are chosen in a way that half of them are developed countries and half of them are developing countries. So, they get a flavour of the entire world, the entire diversity," he said.

"Over four years, students will travel across seven regions learning to launch hardware products in Singapore, tap into Silicon Valley’s tech ecosystem, and build D2C ventures in India. Along the way, they will study at elite institutions such as IIT (India), NUS (Singapore) and Cornell (US), blending real-world projects with top-tier academics.