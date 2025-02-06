In A First, EPFO Settles Over Five Crore Claims Worth Rs 2 Crore In 2024-25

New Delhi: Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has achieved a milestone by settling five crore claims, a first in the history of the organisation.

During the financial year 2024-25, EPFO has settled a total of over 5.08 crore claims worth Rs 2.06 crore which exceeds the figure of 4.45 crore claims worth Rs 1.83 crore settled in last fiscal.

Mandaviya emphasised that this incredible feat has been achieved through a series of transformative reforms initiated by EPFO to improve the claim settlement procedure and reduce grievances. "We have undertaken some critical steps, such as increasing the ceiling and categories of auto-settled claims, simplifying member profile changes, streamlining PF transfers, and improving KYC compliance ratios. These reforms have greatly enhanced the efficiency of EPFO," he said.

"Highest Ever EPFO Claim Settlement in History! 5 crore+ claims settled in FY 2024-25. ₹2.05 lakh crore disbursed. Auto-claim settlements doubled to 1.87 crore. Seamless processes & reduced grievances. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodiJi, EPFO continues to enhance efficiency, ensuring ease of living and strengthening social security for crores of workers across the nation," Mandaviya wrote on X.

One of the major facilitators for quick claim settlement has been the auto-claim settlement mechanism, which ensures the settlement of claims within three days from the date of submission. Mandaviya said this reform is already yielding results as the automation has doubled the number of settlements to 1.87 crores in the current fiscal in contrast to 89.52 lahks in FY 2023-24.

Reforms in the process of submission of transfer claims under PF have streamlined the workflow substantially. After simplification of a transfer claim application, only 8 per cent now require the attestation of the member and employer. Interestingly, 48 per cent of the claims are submitted by members directly and 44 per cent of transfer requests are created automatically.

Mandaviya also elaborated on the reforms of member profile correction. "Since the introduction of the simplified procedure, approximately 97.18 per cent of member profile corrections have been self-approved, with only 1 per cent requiring employer's approval and office intervention has been brought down to just 0.4 per cent. Further, the rejection cases by the employer have dropped to 1.11 per cent and 0.21 per cent by the regional office, reflecting the effectiveness of the streamlined processes and reduced procedural bottlenecks in claim settlements," he stated.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing the ease of access for EPFO members, Mandaviya underscored that the organisation will continue to leverage technology to ensure a seamless and efficient service experience.

"These reforms have not only accelerated the claim settlement process but have also contributed to minimising member grievances, further strengthening trust in EPFO," he added.