Explained: Impact Of Trump Tariff On Indian Businesses

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the imposition of a 25 per cent additional import duty plus penalty on goods imported from India.

The duty will come into effect from August 1. The unspecified penalty was imposed on India for purchasing crude oil and military equipment from Russia. The announcement came as a surprise, as the two countries are negotiating a trade agreement.

Here is a list of Q&A (questions and answers) to explain the impact of the US move:

What is a tariff?

These are customs or import duties imposed on the import of goods. The importer has to pay this duty to the government. Normally, companies pass on these taxes to end users.

How much tariff is announced on India?

The US has announced to impose a 25 per cent tariff plus penalty for buying Russia's crude oil and military equipment. However, the US has not specified the quantum of the penalty and how it will be imposed. An executive order from the White House on the 25 per cent tariff plus penalty will give clarity on the duty structure.

A 10 per cent duty (announced on April 2) applies to all goods. Besides, there is a 50 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium, and 25 per cent on auto and auto parts. These duties are imposed over and above the existing tariffs on Indian goods. For example, textiles attract a 6-9 per cent tariff at present, so after adding the 25 per cent, Indian textile goods entering the US from August 1 will attract a 31-34 per cent duty. A penalty could be added further on this.

Why is the US imposing these tariffs?

The US has alleged that it faces a significant trade deficit with India, blaming New Delhi for imposing high tariffs on American goods, which it says restricts US exports to the Indian market.

What is bilateral trade between India and the US?

During 2021-25, the US was India's largest trading partner in goods. The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in bilateral trade. In 2024-25, the bilateral trade touched USD 186 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports and USD 45.3 billion imports).

With America, India had a trade surplus (the difference between imports and exports) of USD 41 billion in 2024-25. It was USD 35.32 billion in 2023-24 and USD 27.7 billion in 2022-23. In services, India exported an estimated USD 28.7 billion and imported USD 25.5 billion, adding a USD 3.2 billion surplus. Altogether, India ran a total trade surplus of about USD 44.4 billion with the US.