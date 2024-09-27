ETV Bharat / business

IIT Kanpur Graduate Is Youngest Entrepreneur In Hurun India 2024 Under-35 List; Know More About Him

Hurun India 2024 Under-35 list which was released recently celebrates 150 outstanding entrepreneurs with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders. Besides probables in Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of Toddle, the list features Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of ShareChat and Moj and an IIT Kanpur graduate as the youngest entrepreneur. Read to know more about the celebrated entrepreneur.

Hyderabad: As Hurun India Under-35 Entrepreneurs' list is out, it features probables in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of Toddle. Isha serves as the non-executive director of Reliance Retail, while Parita is the Head of Learning at Toddle, a platform for teachers.

The list, which celebrates 150 outstanding entrepreneurs with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders, features Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of ShareChat and Moj and an IIT Kanpur graduate as the youngest entrepreneur.

According to a Hurun India spokesperson, ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva, an IIT Kanpur Graduate, built ShareChat and Moj, India’s leading social media apps. ShareChat targets users with social media marketing through ShareChat ads.

Here is the Hurun India Under-35 Entrepreneurs List for India:


2024 Hurun India Under35s

Sr No.NameGenderAgeIndustryCompanyResidence
1Ankush SachdevaM31Media & EntertainmentSharechatNew Delhi
2Neetish SardaM31Real EstateSmartworksKolkata
3Akshit JainM31Consumer GoodsGoldmedal ElectricalsVijayawada
4Chaitanya RathiM31E-CommerceBijnisNew Delhi
5Jay Vijay ShirkeM31Real EstateBG Shirke Construction TechnologyPune
6Rahul RajM31Financial ServicesFlobizMumbai
7Rajan BajajM31Financial ServicesSliceAlwar
8Raghav GuptaM31EnergyJakson InfraNew Delhi
9Rishi Raj RathoreM31E-CommerceArzoooBengaluru
10Hemesh SinghM31Education & TrainingUnacademyAgra
11Saransh GargM31Financial ServicesNova BenefitsMumbai
12Raghav BagaiM31Media & EntertainmentSociowashNew Delhi
13Vinod Kumar MeenaM31Media & EntertainmentKuku FMNew Delhi
14Arjun AhluwaliaM32Financial ServicesJai KisanMumbai
15Nishant ChandraM32Education & TrainingNewton SchoolNew Delhi
16Manan ShahM32Real EstateMan InfraconstructionMumbai
17Pranav AgarwalM32Media & EntertainmentSociowashNew Delhi
18Keshav ReddyM32PharmaceuticalsAragen Life SciencesHyderabad
19Rohan NayakM32Media & EntertainmentPocket FMGurugram
20Siddharth VijM32E-CommerceBijnisAgra
21Rishabh DesaiM32Metals & MiningApar IndustriesDubai
22Mihir GuptaM32Education & TrainingTeachmintBhopal
23Alakh PandeyM32Education & TrainingPhysics WallahNoida
24Akshit GuptaM32Industrial ProductsKEI IndustriesNew Delhi
25Pallon MistryM32Construction & EngineeringShapoorji Mistry GroupMumbai
26Ramanshu MahaurM32E-CommerceSpinnyNew Delhi
27Vaibhav KhandelwalM32Transportation & LogisticsShadowfaxJaipur
28Saurav SwaroopM32Financial ServicesVelocityMumbai
29Nishanth KSM32Media & EntertainmentPocket FMMandya
30Parita ParekhF32Education & TrainingToddleAhmedabad
31Isha AmbaniF32RetailReliance RetailMumbai
32Aakash AmbaniM32TelecommunicationReliance Jio InfocommMumbai
33Ajeesh AchuthanM32Financial ServicesOpenBengaluru
34Bala SardaM32Food & BeveragesVahdam IndiaNew Delhi
35Aman MehtaM32PharmaceuticalsTorrent PharmaAhmedabad
36Alekh SangheraM32AgriTechFarmartChandigarh
37Sushant GoelM33Food & BeveragesThird Wave CoffeeBengaluru
38Roman SainiM33Education & TrainingUnacademyBengaluru
39Apoorv KumarM33Financial ServicesRefyneBengaluru
40Sumit GuptaM33Financial ServicesCoinDCXDubai
41Yashvardhan PatilM33Real EstateKolte-Patil DevelopersPune
42Venkata Sajeev AlluriM33Food & BeveragesAvanti FeedsHyderabad
43Ankit TomarM33Software & ServiceBizongoMohali
44Vasant SridharM33Financial ServicesOfBusinessChennai
45Kartheeswaran K KM33AgriTechNinjacartErode
46Arun VinayakM33Electric VehicleExponent EnergyBengaluru
47Ajinkya KulkarniM33Financial ServicesWint WealthNashik
48Mukul RustagiM33Education & TrainingClassplusGhaziabad
49Aneri PatelF33Real EstateGanesh Housing CorporationAhmedabad
50Naveesh ReddyM33Financial ServicesFinancepeerHyderabad
51Rahul AttuluriM33Education & TrainingNxtWaveHyderabad
52Aneesha TewariF33PharmaceuticalsUSVSan Francisco
53Nirav BajajM33Metals & MiningMukandMumbai
54Deepit PurkayasthaM33Media & EntertainmentInshortsNew Delhi
55Amit JangirM33Software & ServiceKarbon CardMumbai
56Bhaswat AgarwalM33Education & TrainingClassplusNew Delhi
57Raunak BhingeM33ServicesInfinite UptimePune
58Harshil MathurM33Financial ServicesRazorpayBengaluru
59Aravind SankaM33Transportation & LogisticsRapidoTiruvuru
60Ayush BathwalM33Food & BeveragesThird Wave CoffeeBengaluru
61Pavan GuntupalliM33Transportation & LogisticsRapidoHyderabad
62Abhishek BansalM33Transportation & LogisticsShadowfaxBengaluru
63Aniket NikumbM33E-CommerceMensa BrandsThane
64Sanket ShahM33Media & EntertainmentInVideoMumbai
65Shom HindujaM33Automobiles & Auto ComponentAshok LeylandMumbai
66Siddharth SikkaM33Electric VehicleBattery SmartGhaziabad
67Rahul SharmaM33ServicesZetwerkBhopal
68Shashank KumarM33Financial ServicesRazorpayBengaluru
69Agnishwar JayaprakashM34Aerospace & DefenseGaruda AerospaceChennai
70Lal Chand BisuM34Media & EntertainmentKuku FMSikar
71Anjali MerchantF34PharmaceuticalsEncore HealthcareMumbai
72Yogesh AgarwalM34Financial ServicesOnsurityBengaluru
73Dhvanil ShethM34Media & EntertainmentSkillmaticsMumbai
74Pulkit KhuranaM34Electric VehicleBattery SmartGurugram
75Naveen DeewanganM34Media & EntertainmentKutumbKondagaon
76Sachin AgrawalM34Software & ServiceBizongoSikar
77Akshay ChaturvediM34Education & TrainingLeverage EduNew Delhi
78Vidit AatreyM34E-CommerceMeeshoNew Delhi
79Pawan Kumar ChandanaM34Aerospace & DefenseSkyroot AerospaceHyderabad
80Jyotiranjan HarichandanM34Electric VehicleBolt EarthBengaluru
81Moin SPMM34Aerospace & DefenseAgnikul CosmosChennai
82Parth JindalM34Cement & Cement ProductsJSW CementMumbai
83Govind SoniM34Financial ServicesCoinSwitchBengaluru
84Prashant SachanM34Software & ServiceAppsforbharatAmethi
85Ayush ChoudharyM34Software & ServiceScrut AutomationNoida
86Neeraj KhandelwalM34Financial ServicesCoinDCXDubai
87Shashwat Goenka M34RetailSpencers RetailKolkata
88Anurag SabooM34Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesDaMENSCHNew Delhi
89Raghav ChandraM34ServicesUrban CompanyKanpur
90Agam KhareM34AgriTechAbsoluteJhunjhunu
91Ravish NareshM34Software & ServiceKhatabookBengaluru
92Raheel ShahM34PharmaceuticalsBDR Pharmaceuticals InternationalMumbai
93Shobhit JainM34AgriTechVegrowKolkata
94Sibabrata DasM34Consumer GoodsAtomberg TechnologyMumbai
95Praneeth Kumar BoganadhulaM34AgriTechVegrowBengaluru
96Saloni AnandF34HealthcareTraya HealthVapi
97Vimal Sagar TiwariM34Financial ServicesCoinSwitchBengaluru
98Tanmai GopalM34Software & ServiceHasuraAhmedabad
99Ashiis GoenkaM34Food & Beverages3F Oil PalmHyderabad
100Pranav GoelM34Transportation & LogisticsPorterBengaluru
101Gaurav PushkarM34Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesDaMENSCHNew Delhi
102Tarun MehtaM34Electric VehicleAther EnergyBengaluru
103Darryl DiasM34Transportation & LogisticsMagenta MobilityMumbai
104Sangeet AgrawalM34Consumer GoodsMokobaraBengaluru
105Anant AhujaM34Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesShahi ExportsNew Delhi
106Udit TodiM34Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesLux IndustriesKolkata
107Harshvardhan LalM34Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesThe Souled StoreMumbai
108Saket TodiM34Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesLux IndustriesKolkata
109Aniket DebM34Software & ServiceBizongoKolkata
110Prabhkiran SinghM34Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesBewakoofLudhiana
111Uttam DiggaM34Transportation & LogisticsPorterBengaluru
112Naga Bharath DakaM34Aerospace & DefenseSkyroot AerospaceHyderabad
113Sanjay Byalal JagannathM34Electric VehicleExponent EnergyHyderabad
114Saurav KumarM35Electric VehicleEuler MotorsNew Delhi
115Sanjeev BarnwalM35E-CommerceMeeshoBengaluru
116Mohit KumarM35Consumer GoodsUltrahumanBengaluru
117Swapnil JainM35Electric VehicleAther EnergyBengaluru
118Enbasekar DinadayalaneM35HealthcareMediBuddyBengaluru
119Vinayak BhavnaniM35Transportation & LogisticsChaloKota
120Rohith SalimM35Software & ServiceSpotDraftBengaluru
121Chanakya HridayaM35Software & ServiceBlackbuckBengaluru
122Rishi C. SanghviM35Industrial ProductsSanghvi MoversPune
123Libin V BabuM35AgriTechAnimallPathanamthitta
124Chitresh SharmaM35Financial ServicesRefyneRaipur
125Priyank ShahM35E-CommerceRenee CosmeticsAhmedabad
126Vedang PatelM35Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesThe Souled StoreMumbai
127Aditya SharmaM35Textiles, Apparels & AccessoriesThe Souled StoreMumbai
128Amrendra SinghM35AgriTechDeHaatDalmianagar
129Harsh BinaniM35Real EstateSmartworksNew Delhi
130Adarsh SrivastavaM35AgriTechDeHaatBihar
131Nirmal KotleM35Real EstateKolte-Patil DevelopersPune
132Dhruvil SanghviM35Software & ServiceLogiNext TechnoligiesAhmedabad
133Madhav BhagatM35Software & ServiceSpotDraftAgra
134Hardik DedhiaM35HealthcarePharmEasyMumbai
135Ashish SinghalM35Financial ServicesCoinSwitchBengaluru
136Bibhu Prasad DasM35Financial ServicesPropelldMumbai
137Sudarshan VenuM35Automobiles & Auto ComponentTVS Motor CompanySingapore
138Anshuman SinghM35Education & TrainingScalerLucknow
139Satish KannanM35HealthcareMediBuddyBengaluru
140Dhruv MadhokM35E-CommerceArataNew Delhi
141Saurabh JainM35Software & ServiceLivspaceNew Delhi
142Gaurav SharmaM35Software & ServiceSaaS LabsGhaziabad
143Sumit Kumar JhaM35Media & EntertainmentFantasy AkhadaMumbai
144Deepanshu AroraM35Education & TrainingToddleBareilly
145Dhaval ShahM35HealthcarePharmEasyMumbai
146Prihans DedhiyaM35Transportation & LogisticsEverest FleetMumbai
147Ghazal AlaghF35E-CommerceMamaearthGurugram
148Amrit AcharyaM35ServicesZetwerkBhubaneshwar
149Ankit GargM35Consumer GoodsWakefitBengaluru
150Brijesh SamantarayM35Financial ServicesPropelldBhubaneshwar


Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said that their research underscores the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit among India’s Under-35 demographic, particularly as the country’s economy continues to expand.

“These young business leaders have rapidly established successful companies, adeptly navigating challenges such as geopolitical complexities, inflation, and other economic headwinds,” he said.

“We estimate that each of our Under-30 entrepreneurs has built businesses valued at around US$10 million, while our more experienced Under-35 cohort showcases enterprises worth approximately US$50 million, with some achieving valuations up to a hundred times that. Given India’s promising economic outlook, we expect many of our ambitious Under-30s to transition to the senior list as their ventures soar,” Anas further added.

“The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders,” Hurun’s release stated.

Industry Analysis

In the 2024 Hurun India Under35s List, the Financial Services sector leads with 21 companies, followed closely by Software & Services with 14 entries. Education & Training and Media & Entertainment secures third place, featuring 12 companies each.

Service providers dominate the list, accounting for 59% while manufacturing companies comprise 41%.

Top Women in the List

The 2024 Hurun India Under35s List showcases the achievements of seven remarkable women entrepreneurs. Parita Parekh (32) from Toddle and Isha Ambani (32) of Reliance Retail are the youngest women on the list. Following them are Aneri Patel (33), Aneesha Tiwari (33), and Anjali Merchant (34), who represent the next generation of women entrepreneurs continuing their family legacies. Saloni Anand (34), another self-made entrepreneur with Traya Health, is transforming hair care solutions in India. Ghazal Alagh (35) of Mama Earth has successfully led a startup to become a publicly listed company.

Youngest Women – 2024 Hurun India Under35s

RankFoundersCompany NameAgeResidence
1Parita ParekhToddle32Ahmedabad
1Isha AmbaniReliance Retail32Mumbai
3Aneri PatelGanesh Housing Corporation33Ahmedabad
3Aneesha TewariUSV33San Francisco
5Anjali MerchantEncore Healthcare34Mumbai
5Saloni AnandTraya Health34Vapi
7Ghazal AlaghMamaearth35Gurugram

Top Undergraduate Universities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) dominates the 2024 Hurun India Under35s List, producing the highest number of young entrepreneurs. IIT Madras tops the list with 13 entrants, followed closely by IIT Bombay with 11 and both IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur with ten each.

Top Undergraduate Alumni Universities – 2024 Hurun India Under35s

RankUniversityNo of EntrepreneursNameCompany Name
1IIT Madras13Vasant SridharOfBusiness
2IIT Bombay11Saransh GargNova Benefits
3IIT Delhi10Ramanshu MahaurSpinny
3IIT Kharagpur10Rajan BajajSlice
5IIT Roorkee6Nishant ChandraNewton School

Top Postgraduate Universities

IIT Madras is a leading choice for postgraduate studies, with seven entrants in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s List, followed by IIT Kharagpur with six entrants.

Table 10: Top Post Graduate Alumni Universities – 2024 Hurun India Under35s

RankUniversityNo of EntrepreneursNameCompany Name
1IIT Madras7Raunak BhingeInfinite Uptime
2IIT Kharagpur6Rahul RajFlobiz
3Cornell University3Darryl DiasMagenta Mobility
3Harvard Business School3Nirav BajajMukand
3IIT Bombay3Saurav SwaroopVelocity

Brief Bios of Some 2024 Hurun India Under35s

Ankush Sachdeva (31):

ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva, an IIT Kanpur Graduate, built ShareChat and Moj, India’s leading social media apps. ShareChat targets users with social media marketing through ShareChat ads.

Neetish Sarda (31) and Harsh Binani (35):

Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani are co-founders of Smartworks, a managed office provider to enterprises and MNCs. The organisation helps budding entrepreneurs set up workplaces with the best facilities for their employees at cost-effective rates.

Akshit Jain (31):

Akshit Jain stepped into the family business as a director. Goldmedal Electricals started as a retailer of leading electrical brands.Goldmedal Electricals is a leading manufacturer of electrical and electronic products, known for its innovative solutions in wiring devices, home automation, and lighting systems.

Chaitanya Rathi (31) and Siddharth Vij (32):

Chaitanya Rathi and Siddharth Vij are co-founders of Bijnis, a technology-driven platform that connects manufacturers and retailers in the footwear and apparel industry.

Jay Vijay Shirke (31):

B.G Shirke Construction is one of the prominent real estate developers of the past seven decades. Jay Vijay Shirke is the 3rd generation in the family business, taking forward the decade-long legacy.

Rahul Raj (31):

Rahul Raj is the co-founder of Flobiz, a fintech platform that offers streamlined financial and business management solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in India. Flobiz simplifies accounting, invoicing, and compliance, helping businesses operate more efficiently.

Rajan Bajaj (31):

Rajan Bajaj, founder and CEO of Slice, is an IIT Kharagpur graduate. Slice is a short-term borrowing facility provider that facilitates credit lines for those who cannot access them through traditional means.

Read more:

  1. Shah Rukh Khan Secures Spot On Hurun India Rich List With Rs 7,300 Crore Net Worth
  2. India Now Has 334 Billionaires, Gautam Adani And Family At The top: Hurun list
  3. Indians Founded 109 Unicorn Startups Outside Country; Only 67 in India: Report

