IIT Kanpur Graduate Is Youngest Entrepreneur In Hurun India 2024 Under-35 List; Know More About Him

Hyderabad: As Hurun India Under-35 Entrepreneurs' list is out, it features probables in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of Toddle. Isha serves as the non-executive director of Reliance Retail, while Parita is the Head of Learning at Toddle, a platform for teachers.
The list, which celebrates 150 outstanding entrepreneurs with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders, features Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of ShareChat and Moj and an IIT Kanpur graduate as the youngest entrepreneur.
According to a Hurun India spokesperson, ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva, an IIT Kanpur Graduate, built ShareChat and Moj, India’s leading social media apps. ShareChat targets users with social media marketing through ShareChat ads.
Here is the Hurun India Under-35 Entrepreneurs List for India:
2024 Hurun India Under35s
|Sr No.
|Name
|Gender
|Age
|Industry
|Company
|Residence
|1
|Ankush Sachdeva
|M
|31
|Media & Entertainment
|Sharechat
|New Delhi
|2
|Neetish Sarda
|M
|31
|Real Estate
|Smartworks
|Kolkata
|3
|Akshit Jain
|M
|31
|Consumer Goods
|Goldmedal Electricals
|Vijayawada
|4
|Chaitanya Rathi
|M
|31
|E-Commerce
|Bijnis
|New Delhi
|5
|Jay Vijay Shirke
|M
|31
|Real Estate
|BG Shirke Construction Technology
|Pune
|6
|Rahul Raj
|M
|31
|Financial Services
|Flobiz
|Mumbai
|7
|Rajan Bajaj
|M
|31
|Financial Services
|Slice
|Alwar
|8
|Raghav Gupta
|M
|31
|Energy
|Jakson Infra
|New Delhi
|9
|Rishi Raj Rathore
|M
|31
|E-Commerce
|Arzooo
|Bengaluru
|10
|Hemesh Singh
|M
|31
|Education & Training
|Unacademy
|Agra
|11
|Saransh Garg
|M
|31
|Financial Services
|Nova Benefits
|Mumbai
|12
|Raghav Bagai
|M
|31
|Media & Entertainment
|Sociowash
|New Delhi
|13
|Vinod Kumar Meena
|M
|31
|Media & Entertainment
|Kuku FM
|New Delhi
|14
|Arjun Ahluwalia
|M
|32
|Financial Services
|Jai Kisan
|Mumbai
|15
|Nishant Chandra
|M
|32
|Education & Training
|Newton School
|New Delhi
|16
|Manan Shah
|M
|32
|Real Estate
|Man Infraconstruction
|Mumbai
|17
|Pranav Agarwal
|M
|32
|Media & Entertainment
|Sociowash
|New Delhi
|18
|Keshav Reddy
|M
|32
|Pharmaceuticals
|Aragen Life Sciences
|Hyderabad
|19
|Rohan Nayak
|M
|32
|Media & Entertainment
|Pocket FM
|Gurugram
|20
|Siddharth Vij
|M
|32
|E-Commerce
|Bijnis
|Agra
|21
|Rishabh Desai
|M
|32
|Metals & Mining
|Apar Industries
|Dubai
|22
|Mihir Gupta
|M
|32
|Education & Training
|Teachmint
|Bhopal
|23
|Alakh Pandey
|M
|32
|Education & Training
|Physics Wallah
|Noida
|24
|Akshit Gupta
|M
|32
|Industrial Products
|KEI Industries
|New Delhi
|25
|Pallon Mistry
|M
|32
|Construction & Engineering
|Shapoorji Mistry Group
|Mumbai
|26
|Ramanshu Mahaur
|M
|32
|E-Commerce
|Spinny
|New Delhi
|27
|Vaibhav Khandelwal
|M
|32
|Transportation & Logistics
|Shadowfax
|Jaipur
|28
|Saurav Swaroop
|M
|32
|Financial Services
|Velocity
|Mumbai
|29
|Nishanth KS
|M
|32
|Media & Entertainment
|Pocket FM
|Mandya
|30
|Parita Parekh
|F
|32
|Education & Training
|Toddle
|Ahmedabad
|31
|Isha Ambani
|F
|32
|Retail
|Reliance Retail
|Mumbai
|32
|Aakash Ambani
|M
|32
|Telecommunication
|Reliance Jio Infocomm
|Mumbai
|33
|Ajeesh Achuthan
|M
|32
|Financial Services
|Open
|Bengaluru
|34
|Bala Sarda
|M
|32
|Food & Beverages
|Vahdam India
|New Delhi
|35
|Aman Mehta
|M
|32
|Pharmaceuticals
|Torrent Pharma
|Ahmedabad
|36
|Alekh Sanghera
|M
|32
|AgriTech
|Farmart
|Chandigarh
|37
|Sushant Goel
|M
|33
|Food & Beverages
|Third Wave Coffee
|Bengaluru
|38
|Roman Saini
|M
|33
|Education & Training
|Unacademy
|Bengaluru
|39
|Apoorv Kumar
|M
|33
|Financial Services
|Refyne
|Bengaluru
|40
|Sumit Gupta
|M
|33
|Financial Services
|CoinDCX
|Dubai
|41
|Yashvardhan Patil
|M
|33
|Real Estate
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Pune
|42
|Venkata Sajeev Alluri
|M
|33
|Food & Beverages
|Avanti Feeds
|Hyderabad
|43
|Ankit Tomar
|M
|33
|Software & Service
|Bizongo
|Mohali
|44
|Vasant Sridhar
|M
|33
|Financial Services
|OfBusiness
|Chennai
|45
|Kartheeswaran K K
|M
|33
|AgriTech
|Ninjacart
|Erode
|46
|Arun Vinayak
|M
|33
|Electric Vehicle
|Exponent Energy
|Bengaluru
|47
|Ajinkya Kulkarni
|M
|33
|Financial Services
|Wint Wealth
|Nashik
|48
|Mukul Rustagi
|M
|33
|Education & Training
|Classplus
|Ghaziabad
|49
|Aneri Patel
|F
|33
|Real Estate
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Ahmedabad
|50
|Naveesh Reddy
|M
|33
|Financial Services
|Financepeer
|Hyderabad
|51
|Rahul Attuluri
|M
|33
|Education & Training
|NxtWave
|Hyderabad
|52
|Aneesha Tewari
|F
|33
|Pharmaceuticals
|USV
|San Francisco
|53
|Nirav Bajaj
|M
|33
|Metals & Mining
|Mukand
|Mumbai
|54
|Deepit Purkayastha
|M
|33
|Media & Entertainment
|Inshorts
|New Delhi
|55
|Amit Jangir
|M
|33
|Software & Service
|Karbon Card
|Mumbai
|56
|Bhaswat Agarwal
|M
|33
|Education & Training
|Classplus
|New Delhi
|57
|Raunak Bhinge
|M
|33
|Services
|Infinite Uptime
|Pune
|58
|Harshil Mathur
|M
|33
|Financial Services
|Razorpay
|Bengaluru
|59
|Aravind Sanka
|M
|33
|Transportation & Logistics
|Rapido
|Tiruvuru
|60
|Ayush Bathwal
|M
|33
|Food & Beverages
|Third Wave Coffee
|Bengaluru
|61
|Pavan Guntupalli
|M
|33
|Transportation & Logistics
|Rapido
|Hyderabad
|62
|Abhishek Bansal
|M
|33
|Transportation & Logistics
|Shadowfax
|Bengaluru
|63
|Aniket Nikumb
|M
|33
|E-Commerce
|Mensa Brands
|Thane
|64
|Sanket Shah
|M
|33
|Media & Entertainment
|InVideo
|Mumbai
|65
|Shom Hinduja
|M
|33
|Automobiles & Auto Component
|Ashok Leyland
|Mumbai
|66
|Siddharth Sikka
|M
|33
|Electric Vehicle
|Battery Smart
|Ghaziabad
|67
|Rahul Sharma
|M
|33
|Services
|Zetwerk
|Bhopal
|68
|Shashank Kumar
|M
|33
|Financial Services
|Razorpay
|Bengaluru
|69
|Agnishwar Jayaprakash
|M
|34
|Aerospace & Defense
|Garuda Aerospace
|Chennai
|70
|Lal Chand Bisu
|M
|34
|Media & Entertainment
|Kuku FM
|Sikar
|71
|Anjali Merchant
|F
|34
|Pharmaceuticals
|Encore Healthcare
|Mumbai
|72
|Yogesh Agarwal
|M
|34
|Financial Services
|Onsurity
|Bengaluru
|73
|Dhvanil Sheth
|M
|34
|Media & Entertainment
|Skillmatics
|Mumbai
|74
|Pulkit Khurana
|M
|34
|Electric Vehicle
|Battery Smart
|Gurugram
|75
|Naveen Deewangan
|M
|34
|Media & Entertainment
|Kutumb
|Kondagaon
|76
|Sachin Agrawal
|M
|34
|Software & Service
|Bizongo
|Sikar
|77
|Akshay Chaturvedi
|M
|34
|Education & Training
|Leverage Edu
|New Delhi
|78
|Vidit Aatrey
|M
|34
|E-Commerce
|Meesho
|New Delhi
|79
|Pawan Kumar Chandana
|M
|34
|Aerospace & Defense
|Skyroot Aerospace
|Hyderabad
|80
|Jyotiranjan Harichandan
|M
|34
|Electric Vehicle
|Bolt Earth
|Bengaluru
|81
|Moin SPM
|M
|34
|Aerospace & Defense
|Agnikul Cosmos
|Chennai
|82
|Parth Jindal
|M
|34
|Cement & Cement Products
|JSW Cement
|Mumbai
|83
|Govind Soni
|M
|34
|Financial Services
|CoinSwitch
|Bengaluru
|84
|Prashant Sachan
|M
|34
|Software & Service
|Appsforbharat
|Amethi
|85
|Ayush Choudhary
|M
|34
|Software & Service
|Scrut Automation
|Noida
|86
|Neeraj Khandelwal
|M
|34
|Financial Services
|CoinDCX
|Dubai
|87
|Shashwat Goenka
|M
|34
|Retail
|Spencers Retail
|Kolkata
|88
|Anurag Saboo
|M
|34
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|DaMENSCH
|New Delhi
|89
|Raghav Chandra
|M
|34
|Services
|Urban Company
|Kanpur
|90
|Agam Khare
|M
|34
|AgriTech
|Absolute
|Jhunjhunu
|91
|Ravish Naresh
|M
|34
|Software & Service
|Khatabook
|Bengaluru
|92
|Raheel Shah
|M
|34
|Pharmaceuticals
|BDR Pharmaceuticals International
|Mumbai
|93
|Shobhit Jain
|M
|34
|AgriTech
|Vegrow
|Kolkata
|94
|Sibabrata Das
|M
|34
|Consumer Goods
|Atomberg Technology
|Mumbai
|95
|Praneeth Kumar Boganadhula
|M
|34
|AgriTech
|Vegrow
|Bengaluru
|96
|Saloni Anand
|F
|34
|Healthcare
|Traya Health
|Vapi
|97
|Vimal Sagar Tiwari
|M
|34
|Financial Services
|CoinSwitch
|Bengaluru
|98
|Tanmai Gopal
|M
|34
|Software & Service
|Hasura
|Ahmedabad
|99
|Ashiis Goenka
|M
|34
|Food & Beverages
|3F Oil Palm
|Hyderabad
|100
|Pranav Goel
|M
|34
|Transportation & Logistics
|Porter
|Bengaluru
|101
|Gaurav Pushkar
|M
|34
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|DaMENSCH
|New Delhi
|102
|Tarun Mehta
|M
|34
|Electric Vehicle
|Ather Energy
|Bengaluru
|103
|Darryl Dias
|M
|34
|Transportation & Logistics
|Magenta Mobility
|Mumbai
|104
|Sangeet Agrawal
|M
|34
|Consumer Goods
|Mokobara
|Bengaluru
|105
|Anant Ahuja
|M
|34
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|Shahi Exports
|New Delhi
|106
|Udit Todi
|M
|34
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|Lux Industries
|Kolkata
|107
|Harshvardhan Lal
|M
|34
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|The Souled Store
|Mumbai
|108
|Saket Todi
|M
|34
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|Lux Industries
|Kolkata
|109
|Aniket Deb
|M
|34
|Software & Service
|Bizongo
|Kolkata
|110
|Prabhkiran Singh
|M
|34
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|Bewakoof
|Ludhiana
|111
|Uttam Digga
|M
|34
|Transportation & Logistics
|Porter
|Bengaluru
|112
|Naga Bharath Daka
|M
|34
|Aerospace & Defense
|Skyroot Aerospace
|Hyderabad
|113
|Sanjay Byalal Jagannath
|M
|34
|Electric Vehicle
|Exponent Energy
|Hyderabad
|114
|Saurav Kumar
|M
|35
|Electric Vehicle
|Euler Motors
|New Delhi
|115
|Sanjeev Barnwal
|M
|35
|E-Commerce
|Meesho
|Bengaluru
|116
|Mohit Kumar
|M
|35
|Consumer Goods
|Ultrahuman
|Bengaluru
|117
|Swapnil Jain
|M
|35
|Electric Vehicle
|Ather Energy
|Bengaluru
|118
|Enbasekar Dinadayalane
|M
|35
|Healthcare
|MediBuddy
|Bengaluru
|119
|Vinayak Bhavnani
|M
|35
|Transportation & Logistics
|Chalo
|Kota
|120
|Rohith Salim
|M
|35
|Software & Service
|SpotDraft
|Bengaluru
|121
|Chanakya Hridaya
|M
|35
|Software & Service
|Blackbuck
|Bengaluru
|122
|Rishi C. Sanghvi
|M
|35
|Industrial Products
|Sanghvi Movers
|Pune
|123
|Libin V Babu
|M
|35
|AgriTech
|Animall
|Pathanamthitta
|124
|Chitresh Sharma
|M
|35
|Financial Services
|Refyne
|Raipur
|125
|Priyank Shah
|M
|35
|E-Commerce
|Renee Cosmetics
|Ahmedabad
|126
|Vedang Patel
|M
|35
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|The Souled Store
|Mumbai
|127
|Aditya Sharma
|M
|35
|Textiles, Apparels & Accessories
|The Souled Store
|Mumbai
|128
|Amrendra Singh
|M
|35
|AgriTech
|DeHaat
|Dalmianagar
|129
|Harsh Binani
|M
|35
|Real Estate
|Smartworks
|New Delhi
|130
|Adarsh Srivastava
|M
|35
|AgriTech
|DeHaat
|Bihar
|131
|Nirmal Kotle
|M
|35
|Real Estate
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Pune
|132
|Dhruvil Sanghvi
|M
|35
|Software & Service
|LogiNext Technoligies
|Ahmedabad
|133
|Madhav Bhagat
|M
|35
|Software & Service
|SpotDraft
|Agra
|134
|Hardik Dedhia
|M
|35
|Healthcare
|PharmEasy
|Mumbai
|135
|Ashish Singhal
|M
|35
|Financial Services
|CoinSwitch
|Bengaluru
|136
|Bibhu Prasad Das
|M
|35
|Financial Services
|Propelld
|Mumbai
|137
|Sudarshan Venu
|M
|35
|Automobiles & Auto Component
|TVS Motor Company
|Singapore
|138
|Anshuman Singh
|M
|35
|Education & Training
|Scaler
|Lucknow
|139
|Satish Kannan
|M
|35
|Healthcare
|MediBuddy
|Bengaluru
|140
|Dhruv Madhok
|M
|35
|E-Commerce
|Arata
|New Delhi
|141
|Saurabh Jain
|M
|35
|Software & Service
|Livspace
|New Delhi
|142
|Gaurav Sharma
|M
|35
|Software & Service
|SaaS Labs
|Ghaziabad
|143
|Sumit Kumar Jha
|M
|35
|Media & Entertainment
|Fantasy Akhada
|Mumbai
|144
|Deepanshu Arora
|M
|35
|Education & Training
|Toddle
|Bareilly
|145
|Dhaval Shah
|M
|35
|Healthcare
|PharmEasy
|Mumbai
|146
|Prihans Dedhiya
|M
|35
|Transportation & Logistics
|Everest Fleet
|Mumbai
|147
|Ghazal Alagh
|F
|35
|E-Commerce
|Mamaearth
|Gurugram
|148
|Amrit Acharya
|M
|35
|Services
|Zetwerk
|Bhubaneshwar
|149
|Ankit Garg
|M
|35
|Consumer Goods
|Wakefit
|Bengaluru
|150
|Brijesh Samantaray
|M
|35
|Financial Services
|Propelld
|Bhubaneshwar
Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said that their research underscores the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit among India’s Under-35 demographic, particularly as the country’s economy continues to expand.
“These young business leaders have rapidly established successful companies, adeptly navigating challenges such as geopolitical complexities, inflation, and other economic headwinds,” he said.
“We estimate that each of our Under-30 entrepreneurs has built businesses valued at around US$10 million, while our more experienced Under-35 cohort showcases enterprises worth approximately US$50 million, with some achieving valuations up to a hundred times that. Given India’s promising economic outlook, we expect many of our ambitious Under-30s to transition to the senior list as their ventures soar,” Anas further added.
“The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders,” Hurun’s release stated.
Industry Analysis
In the 2024 Hurun India Under35s List, the Financial Services sector leads with 21 companies, followed closely by Software & Services with 14 entries. Education & Training and Media & Entertainment secures third place, featuring 12 companies each.
Service providers dominate the list, accounting for 59% while manufacturing companies comprise 41%.
Top Women in the List
The 2024 Hurun India Under35s List showcases the achievements of seven remarkable women entrepreneurs. Parita Parekh (32) from Toddle and Isha Ambani (32) of Reliance Retail are the youngest women on the list. Following them are Aneri Patel (33), Aneesha Tiwari (33), and Anjali Merchant (34), who represent the next generation of women entrepreneurs continuing their family legacies. Saloni Anand (34), another self-made entrepreneur with Traya Health, is transforming hair care solutions in India. Ghazal Alagh (35) of Mama Earth has successfully led a startup to become a publicly listed company.
Youngest Women – 2024 Hurun India Under35s
|Rank
|Founders
|Company Name
|Age
|Residence
|1
|Parita Parekh
|Toddle
|32
|Ahmedabad
|1
|Isha Ambani
|Reliance Retail
|32
|Mumbai
|3
|Aneri Patel
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|33
|Ahmedabad
|3
|Aneesha Tewari
|USV
|33
|San Francisco
|5
|Anjali Merchant
|Encore Healthcare
|34
|Mumbai
|5
|Saloni Anand
|Traya Health
|34
|Vapi
|7
|Ghazal Alagh
|Mamaearth
|35
|Gurugram
Top Undergraduate Universities
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) dominates the 2024 Hurun India Under35s List, producing the highest number of young entrepreneurs. IIT Madras tops the list with 13 entrants, followed closely by IIT Bombay with 11 and both IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur with ten each.
Top Undergraduate Alumni Universities – 2024 Hurun India Under35s
|Rank
|University
|No of Entrepreneurs
|Name
|Company Name
|1
|IIT Madras
|13
|Vasant Sridhar
|OfBusiness
|2
|IIT Bombay
|11
|Saransh Garg
|Nova Benefits
|3
|IIT Delhi
|10
|Ramanshu Mahaur
|Spinny
|3
|IIT Kharagpur
|10
|Rajan Bajaj
|Slice
|5
|IIT Roorkee
|6
|Nishant Chandra
|Newton School
Top Postgraduate Universities
IIT Madras is a leading choice for postgraduate studies, with seven entrants in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s List, followed by IIT Kharagpur with six entrants.
Table 10: Top Post Graduate Alumni Universities – 2024 Hurun India Under35s
|Rank
|University
|No of Entrepreneurs
|Name
|Company Name
|1
|IIT Madras
|7
|Raunak Bhinge
|Infinite Uptime
|2
|IIT Kharagpur
|6
|Rahul Raj
|Flobiz
|3
|Cornell University
|3
|Darryl Dias
|Magenta Mobility
|3
|Harvard Business School
|3
|Nirav Bajaj
|Mukand
|3
|IIT Bombay
|3
|Saurav Swaroop
|Velocity
Brief Bios of Some 2024 Hurun India Under35s
Ankush Sachdeva (31):
ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva, an IIT Kanpur Graduate, built ShareChat and Moj, India’s leading social media apps. ShareChat targets users with social media marketing through ShareChat ads.
Neetish Sarda (31) and Harsh Binani (35):
Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani are co-founders of Smartworks, a managed office provider to enterprises and MNCs. The organisation helps budding entrepreneurs set up workplaces with the best facilities for their employees at cost-effective rates.
Akshit Jain (31):
Akshit Jain stepped into the family business as a director. Goldmedal Electricals started as a retailer of leading electrical brands.Goldmedal Electricals is a leading manufacturer of electrical and electronic products, known for its innovative solutions in wiring devices, home automation, and lighting systems.
Chaitanya Rathi (31) and Siddharth Vij (32):
Chaitanya Rathi and Siddharth Vij are co-founders of Bijnis, a technology-driven platform that connects manufacturers and retailers in the footwear and apparel industry.
Jay Vijay Shirke (31):
B.G Shirke Construction is one of the prominent real estate developers of the past seven decades. Jay Vijay Shirke is the 3rd generation in the family business, taking forward the decade-long legacy.
Rahul Raj (31):
Rahul Raj is the co-founder of Flobiz, a fintech platform that offers streamlined financial and business management solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in India. Flobiz simplifies accounting, invoicing, and compliance, helping businesses operate more efficiently.
Rajan Bajaj (31):
Rajan Bajaj, founder and CEO of Slice, is an IIT Kharagpur graduate. Slice is a short-term borrowing facility provider that facilitates credit lines for those who cannot access them through traditional means.
