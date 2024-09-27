ETV Bharat / business

IIT Kanpur Graduate Is Youngest Entrepreneur In Hurun India 2024 Under-35 List; Know More About Him

Hyderabad: As Hurun India Under-35 Entrepreneurs' list is out, it features probables in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of Toddle. Isha serves as the non-executive director of Reliance Retail, while Parita is the Head of Learning at Toddle, a platform for teachers.

The list, which celebrates 150 outstanding entrepreneurs with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders, features Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of ShareChat and Moj and an IIT Kanpur graduate as the youngest entrepreneur.

According to a Hurun India spokesperson, ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva, an IIT Kanpur Graduate, built ShareChat and Moj, India’s leading social media apps. ShareChat targets users with social media marketing through ShareChat ads.

Here is the Hurun India Under-35 Entrepreneurs List for India:



2024 Hurun India Under35s

Sr No. Name Gender Age Industry Company Residence 1 Ankush Sachdeva M 31 Media & Entertainment Sharechat New Delhi 2 Neetish Sarda M 31 Real Estate Smartworks Kolkata 3 Akshit Jain M 31 Consumer Goods Goldmedal Electricals Vijayawada 4 Chaitanya Rathi M 31 E-Commerce Bijnis New Delhi 5 Jay Vijay Shirke M 31 Real Estate BG Shirke Construction Technology Pune 6 Rahul Raj M 31 Financial Services Flobiz Mumbai 7 Rajan Bajaj M 31 Financial Services Slice Alwar 8 Raghav Gupta M 31 Energy Jakson Infra New Delhi 9 Rishi Raj Rathore M 31 E-Commerce Arzooo Bengaluru 10 Hemesh Singh M 31 Education & Training Unacademy Agra 11 Saransh Garg M 31 Financial Services Nova Benefits Mumbai 12 Raghav Bagai M 31 Media & Entertainment Sociowash New Delhi 13 Vinod Kumar Meena M 31 Media & Entertainment Kuku FM New Delhi 14 Arjun Ahluwalia M 32 Financial Services Jai Kisan Mumbai 15 Nishant Chandra M 32 Education & Training Newton School New Delhi 16 Manan Shah M 32 Real Estate Man Infraconstruction Mumbai 17 Pranav Agarwal M 32 Media & Entertainment Sociowash New Delhi 18 Keshav Reddy M 32 Pharmaceuticals Aragen Life Sciences Hyderabad 19 Rohan Nayak M 32 Media & Entertainment Pocket FM Gurugram 20 Siddharth Vij M 32 E-Commerce Bijnis Agra 21 Rishabh Desai M 32 Metals & Mining Apar Industries Dubai 22 Mihir Gupta M 32 Education & Training Teachmint Bhopal 23 Alakh Pandey M 32 Education & Training Physics Wallah Noida 24 Akshit Gupta M 32 Industrial Products KEI Industries New Delhi 25 Pallon Mistry M 32 Construction & Engineering Shapoorji Mistry Group Mumbai 26 Ramanshu Mahaur M 32 E-Commerce Spinny New Delhi 27 Vaibhav Khandelwal M 32 Transportation & Logistics Shadowfax Jaipur 28 Saurav Swaroop M 32 Financial Services Velocity Mumbai 29 Nishanth KS M 32 Media & Entertainment Pocket FM Mandya 30 Parita Parekh F 32 Education & Training Toddle Ahmedabad 31 Isha Ambani F 32 Retail Reliance Retail Mumbai 32 Aakash Ambani M 32 Telecommunication Reliance Jio Infocomm Mumbai 33 Ajeesh Achuthan M 32 Financial Services Open Bengaluru 34 Bala Sarda M 32 Food & Beverages Vahdam India New Delhi 35 Aman Mehta M 32 Pharmaceuticals Torrent Pharma Ahmedabad 36 Alekh Sanghera M 32 AgriTech Farmart Chandigarh 37 Sushant Goel M 33 Food & Beverages Third Wave Coffee Bengaluru 38 Roman Saini M 33 Education & Training Unacademy Bengaluru 39 Apoorv Kumar M 33 Financial Services Refyne Bengaluru 40 Sumit Gupta M 33 Financial Services CoinDCX Dubai 41 Yashvardhan Patil M 33 Real Estate Kolte-Patil Developers Pune 42 Venkata Sajeev Alluri M 33 Food & Beverages Avanti Feeds Hyderabad 43 Ankit Tomar M 33 Software & Service Bizongo Mohali 44 Vasant Sridhar M 33 Financial Services OfBusiness Chennai 45 Kartheeswaran K K M 33 AgriTech Ninjacart Erode 46 Arun Vinayak M 33 Electric Vehicle Exponent Energy Bengaluru 47 Ajinkya Kulkarni M 33 Financial Services Wint Wealth Nashik 48 Mukul Rustagi M 33 Education & Training Classplus Ghaziabad 49 Aneri Patel F 33 Real Estate Ganesh Housing Corporation Ahmedabad 50 Naveesh Reddy M 33 Financial Services Financepeer Hyderabad 51 Rahul Attuluri M 33 Education & Training NxtWave Hyderabad 52 Aneesha Tewari F 33 Pharmaceuticals USV San Francisco 53 Nirav Bajaj M 33 Metals & Mining Mukand Mumbai 54 Deepit Purkayastha M 33 Media & Entertainment Inshorts New Delhi 55 Amit Jangir M 33 Software & Service Karbon Card Mumbai 56 Bhaswat Agarwal M 33 Education & Training Classplus New Delhi 57 Raunak Bhinge M 33 Services Infinite Uptime Pune 58 Harshil Mathur M 33 Financial Services Razorpay Bengaluru 59 Aravind Sanka M 33 Transportation & Logistics Rapido Tiruvuru 60 Ayush Bathwal M 33 Food & Beverages Third Wave Coffee Bengaluru 61 Pavan Guntupalli M 33 Transportation & Logistics Rapido Hyderabad 62 Abhishek Bansal M 33 Transportation & Logistics Shadowfax Bengaluru 63 Aniket Nikumb M 33 E-Commerce Mensa Brands Thane 64 Sanket Shah M 33 Media & Entertainment InVideo Mumbai 65 Shom Hinduja M 33 Automobiles & Auto Component Ashok Leyland Mumbai 66 Siddharth Sikka M 33 Electric Vehicle Battery Smart Ghaziabad 67 Rahul Sharma M 33 Services Zetwerk Bhopal 68 Shashank Kumar M 33 Financial Services Razorpay Bengaluru 69 Agnishwar Jayaprakash M 34 Aerospace & Defense Garuda Aerospace Chennai 70 Lal Chand Bisu M 34 Media & Entertainment Kuku FM Sikar 71 Anjali Merchant F 34 Pharmaceuticals Encore Healthcare Mumbai 72 Yogesh Agarwal M 34 Financial Services Onsurity Bengaluru 73 Dhvanil Sheth M 34 Media & Entertainment Skillmatics Mumbai 74 Pulkit Khurana M 34 Electric Vehicle Battery Smart Gurugram 75 Naveen Deewangan M 34 Media & Entertainment Kutumb Kondagaon 76 Sachin Agrawal M 34 Software & Service Bizongo Sikar 77 Akshay Chaturvedi M 34 Education & Training Leverage Edu New Delhi 78 Vidit Aatrey M 34 E-Commerce Meesho New Delhi 79 Pawan Kumar Chandana M 34 Aerospace & Defense Skyroot Aerospace Hyderabad 80 Jyotiranjan Harichandan M 34 Electric Vehicle Bolt Earth Bengaluru 81 Moin SPM M 34 Aerospace & Defense Agnikul Cosmos Chennai 82 Parth Jindal M 34 Cement & Cement Products JSW Cement Mumbai 83 Govind Soni M 34 Financial Services CoinSwitch Bengaluru 84 Prashant Sachan M 34 Software & Service Appsforbharat Amethi 85 Ayush Choudhary M 34 Software & Service Scrut Automation Noida 86 Neeraj Khandelwal M 34 Financial Services CoinDCX Dubai 87 Shashwat Goenka M 34 Retail Spencers Retail Kolkata 88 Anurag Saboo M 34 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories DaMENSCH New Delhi 89 Raghav Chandra M 34 Services Urban Company Kanpur 90 Agam Khare M 34 AgriTech Absolute Jhunjhunu 91 Ravish Naresh M 34 Software & Service Khatabook Bengaluru 92 Raheel Shah M 34 Pharmaceuticals BDR Pharmaceuticals International Mumbai 93 Shobhit Jain M 34 AgriTech Vegrow Kolkata 94 Sibabrata Das M 34 Consumer Goods Atomberg Technology Mumbai 95 Praneeth Kumar Boganadhula M 34 AgriTech Vegrow Bengaluru 96 Saloni Anand F 34 Healthcare Traya Health Vapi 97 Vimal Sagar Tiwari M 34 Financial Services CoinSwitch Bengaluru 98 Tanmai Gopal M 34 Software & Service Hasura Ahmedabad 99 Ashiis Goenka M 34 Food & Beverages 3F Oil Palm Hyderabad 100 Pranav Goel M 34 Transportation & Logistics Porter Bengaluru 101 Gaurav Pushkar M 34 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories DaMENSCH New Delhi 102 Tarun Mehta M 34 Electric Vehicle Ather Energy Bengaluru 103 Darryl Dias M 34 Transportation & Logistics Magenta Mobility Mumbai 104 Sangeet Agrawal M 34 Consumer Goods Mokobara Bengaluru 105 Anant Ahuja M 34 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories Shahi Exports New Delhi 106 Udit Todi M 34 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories Lux Industries Kolkata 107 Harshvardhan Lal M 34 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories The Souled Store Mumbai 108 Saket Todi M 34 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories Lux Industries Kolkata 109 Aniket Deb M 34 Software & Service Bizongo Kolkata 110 Prabhkiran Singh M 34 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories Bewakoof Ludhiana 111 Uttam Digga M 34 Transportation & Logistics Porter Bengaluru 112 Naga Bharath Daka M 34 Aerospace & Defense Skyroot Aerospace Hyderabad 113 Sanjay Byalal Jagannath M 34 Electric Vehicle Exponent Energy Hyderabad 114 Saurav Kumar M 35 Electric Vehicle Euler Motors New Delhi 115 Sanjeev Barnwal M 35 E-Commerce Meesho Bengaluru 116 Mohit Kumar M 35 Consumer Goods Ultrahuman Bengaluru 117 Swapnil Jain M 35 Electric Vehicle Ather Energy Bengaluru 118 Enbasekar Dinadayalane M 35 Healthcare MediBuddy Bengaluru 119 Vinayak Bhavnani M 35 Transportation & Logistics Chalo Kota 120 Rohith Salim M 35 Software & Service SpotDraft Bengaluru 121 Chanakya Hridaya M 35 Software & Service Blackbuck Bengaluru 122 Rishi C. Sanghvi M 35 Industrial Products Sanghvi Movers Pune 123 Libin V Babu M 35 AgriTech Animall Pathanamthitta 124 Chitresh Sharma M 35 Financial Services Refyne Raipur 125 Priyank Shah M 35 E-Commerce Renee Cosmetics Ahmedabad 126 Vedang Patel M 35 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories The Souled Store Mumbai 127 Aditya Sharma M 35 Textiles, Apparels & Accessories The Souled Store Mumbai 128 Amrendra Singh M 35 AgriTech DeHaat Dalmianagar 129 Harsh Binani M 35 Real Estate Smartworks New Delhi 130 Adarsh Srivastava M 35 AgriTech DeHaat Bihar 131 Nirmal Kotle M 35 Real Estate Kolte-Patil Developers Pune 132 Dhruvil Sanghvi M 35 Software & Service LogiNext Technoligies Ahmedabad 133 Madhav Bhagat M 35 Software & Service SpotDraft Agra 134 Hardik Dedhia M 35 Healthcare PharmEasy Mumbai 135 Ashish Singhal M 35 Financial Services CoinSwitch Bengaluru 136 Bibhu Prasad Das M 35 Financial Services Propelld Mumbai 137 Sudarshan Venu M 35 Automobiles & Auto Component TVS Motor Company Singapore 138 Anshuman Singh M 35 Education & Training Scaler Lucknow 139 Satish Kannan M 35 Healthcare MediBuddy Bengaluru 140 Dhruv Madhok M 35 E-Commerce Arata New Delhi 141 Saurabh Jain M 35 Software & Service Livspace New Delhi 142 Gaurav Sharma M 35 Software & Service SaaS Labs Ghaziabad 143 Sumit Kumar Jha M 35 Media & Entertainment Fantasy Akhada Mumbai 144 Deepanshu Arora M 35 Education & Training Toddle Bareilly 145 Dhaval Shah M 35 Healthcare PharmEasy Mumbai 146 Prihans Dedhiya M 35 Transportation & Logistics Everest Fleet Mumbai 147 Ghazal Alagh F 35 E-Commerce Mamaearth Gurugram 148 Amrit Acharya M 35 Services Zetwerk Bhubaneshwar 149 Ankit Garg M 35 Consumer Goods Wakefit Bengaluru 150 Brijesh Samantaray M 35 Financial Services Propelld Bhubaneshwar



Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said that their research underscores the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit among India’s Under-35 demographic, particularly as the country’s economy continues to expand.

“These young business leaders have rapidly established successful companies, adeptly navigating challenges such as geopolitical complexities, inflation, and other economic headwinds,” he said.

“We estimate that each of our Under-30 entrepreneurs has built businesses valued at around US$10 million, while our more experienced Under-35 cohort showcases enterprises worth approximately US$50 million, with some achieving valuations up to a hundred times that. Given India’s promising economic outlook, we expect many of our ambitious Under-30s to transition to the senior list as their ventures soar,” Anas further added.

“The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders,” Hurun’s release stated.

Industry Analysis

In the 2024 Hurun India Under35s List, the Financial Services sector leads with 21 companies, followed closely by Software & Services with 14 entries. Education & Training and Media & Entertainment secures third place, featuring 12 companies each.

Service providers dominate the list, accounting for 59% while manufacturing companies comprise 41%.

Top Women in the List

The 2024 Hurun India Under35s List showcases the achievements of seven remarkable women entrepreneurs. Parita Parekh (32) from Toddle and Isha Ambani (32) of Reliance Retail are the youngest women on the list. Following them are Aneri Patel (33), Aneesha Tiwari (33), and Anjali Merchant (34), who represent the next generation of women entrepreneurs continuing their family legacies. Saloni Anand (34), another self-made entrepreneur with Traya Health, is transforming hair care solutions in India. Ghazal Alagh (35) of Mama Earth has successfully led a startup to become a publicly listed company.

Youngest Women – 2024 Hurun India Under35s

Rank Founders Company Name Age Residence 1 Parita Parekh Toddle 32 Ahmedabad 1 Isha Ambani Reliance Retail 32 Mumbai 3 Aneri Patel Ganesh Housing Corporation 33 Ahmedabad 3 Aneesha Tewari USV 33 San Francisco 5 Anjali Merchant Encore Healthcare 34 Mumbai 5 Saloni Anand Traya Health 34 Vapi 7 Ghazal Alagh Mamaearth 35 Gurugram

Top Undergraduate Universities