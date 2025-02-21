ETV Bharat / business

Banks Offering Greater Proportion Of Green Loans Have Stronger Financial Stability: IIM Research

New Delhi: Banks that have a greater proportion of green loans experience long-term improvements in financial stability, according to research by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

The study published in the prestigious Finance Research Letters journal found that expansion of non-carbon intensive lending can improve the core of loan portfolios of Indian banks.

The findings underscore the strategic importance of sustainable lending in the Indian banking system. A green loan is a form of financing that enables borrowers to use the proceeds to exclusively fund projects that make a substantial contribution to an environmental objective.

According to Vikas Srivastava, ONGC Chair Professor, IIM Lucknow, despite global initiatives to create uniform frameworks for green lending, there are significant gaps in providing incentives, particularly in developing economies such as India.

"Most Indian banks are heavily dependent on lending to carbon-intensive industries as there is no clear taxonomy to identify and promote green assets. Our study addresses this gap by designing a framework to identify non-carbon-intensive sectors and assessing their impact on the quality of the bank's loan portfolio," Srivastava told PTI.

"Additionally, for the first time, the study has ranked Indian banks based on the sustainability of their credit portfolios, with a specific focus on non-carbon-intensive loans. This evaluation provides valuable insights for shaping future credit allocation strategies, helping banks balance financial stability with sustainable growth,” he added.