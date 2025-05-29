IFFCO Registers Profit Of Rs 3,811 crore For FY 2024-25

New Delhi: The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) registered a profit of Rs 3,811 crore for the Financial Year 2024-25 along with a 47 per cent increase in sales of Nano Fertilisers.

“It is a matter of pride for the entire cooperative sector of the country that the stellar growth figures of IFFCO is realising the dream of “Sahakar Se Samriddhi”. The society has registered a profit of more than Rs 3,000 crores for three consecutive financial years,” said Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, IFFCO.

This financial year (2024-2025) 365.09 lakh bottles of nano-fertilizers were sold as compared to 248.95 lakh bottles sold in the previous financial year (2023-2024). IFFCO recorded a turnover of Rs 41,244 crore during the FY 24-25. Sanghani further said for the last 23 consecutive years, IFFCO has rewarded its members a 20 per cent dividend on the paid-up share capital highlighting its dedication and commitment to equitable and sustainable growth.

“Nano-fertilizers has been the key focus area for the society with support from the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, extensive awareness campaigns and research helped the society increase the acceptance of the products among the farmers,” he said.

Out of 365 Lakh bottles sold, 268 lakh bottles of IFFCO Nano Urea Plus (Liquid) and 97 Lakh bottles of IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) were sold during FY 2024-25. The sales of IFFCO Nano Urea Plus (Liquid) is 31 per cent and IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) is 118 per cent higher as compared to FY 2023-24. This sale volume is equivalent to 12 lakh metric tonne of conventional urea and 4.85 metric tonne of conventional DAP.

IFFCO’s WSF, Speciality Fertilizers, Sagarika Granule Fertilizer have achieved sales of 1.92 lakh MT. The sale of WSF and Speciality Fertilizers is 1.30 lakh MT which is 2 per cent higher than last FY. Sales of Sagarika liquid is 11.55 lakh litre which is 33 per cent higher, Sagarika Granule is 68,000 MT which is 28 per cent higher and Bio-fertilizers is 8.61 lakh litre which is 35 per cent higher than the last financial year.

“IFFCO will launch Nano NPK fertilizer in granular form for soil application in basal dose. Nano NPK fertilizer is enriched with Magnesium, Sulphur, Zinc and Copper which would help in increasing the crop productivity and minimize nutrient losses. This along with Liquid Nano Urea Plus and Liquid Nano DAP can eliminate the use of traditional chemical fertilisers from the soil,” said Dr US Awasthi, MD, IFFCO.

It will further promote balanced nutrition with higher use efficiency of primary nutrients, said Awasthi. He further said that IFFCO will launch Nano Zinc, Nano Copper in Liquid form in size of 100 ml bottles to fulfil the micro-nutrients need. By incorporating Nanotechnology, drone technology, Al technologies, IFFCO is transforming the agriculture and food value chain across the country.

IFFCO has expanded its presence in over 40 countries, with superlative performance and reduced fertiliser usage recorded in the USA, Brazil, Slovenia, Mauritius, Zambia, Nepal, and Bangladesh. In a short span of time, IFFCO’s Nano Fertiliser has gained global recognition, with various countries such as Brazil, Kenya and the United States of America has expressed strong interest to adopt the Nanotechnology.

During the FY 2024-25, IFFCO also initiated a nationwide “Model Nano Village/ Clusters Project” from July 1, 2024, selecting 203 village clusters spanning 2000 acres each as pioneers in the adoption of Nano fertilisers for reducing the use of bulk fertilisers with an increase in crop productivity & quality.

More than 90,000 farmers have been registered in the Nano Village Portal covering 5 lakh acres, with 40,000 farmers purchasing over 5.30 Lakh bottles of IFFCO Nano Fertilisers and Sagarika and 72,000 acres sprayed by Agri Drones.

This project led to a 28.73 per cent reduction in chemical fertiliser use and a 5.8 per cent increase in crop yield. Further, IFFCO is exploring options to use the data on chemical fertilisers reduction for the Carbon Credit Project for certification of GHG emission reduction through use of Nano Fertilisers by reducing use of chemical fertilisers.

IFFCO distributed over 2.5 lakh sprayers and introduced “IFFCO Kisan Drone” to provide Agri Drones for spraying IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP to the farmers. IFFCO procured 1764 Drones along with Electric Three Wheelers (EVs) to facilitate application of IFFCO Nano Urea & Nano DAP (Liquid) and provided training to rural entrepreneurs to offer spray services to the farmers.