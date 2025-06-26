ETV Bharat / business

ICRA Retains India's FY26 GDP Forecast At 6.2% Amid Rising Global Risks

New Delhi: Credit rating agency ICRA retained India’s FY2026 GDP growth forecast at 6.2% despite mixed economic activity and rising global risks. CPI inflation is expected to ease to 3.5 per cent with a possible final rate cut in October. Rural and urban demand show improvement, while government capex drives investment amid weak external demand.

According to ICRA's June report, economic activity has displayed a mixed trend in the first two months of FY2026, with only nine of the 17 non-agri indicators showing an improvement over Q4 FY2025, even as the output of summer crops is estimated to grow at a healthy pace.

The early onset of monsoons in May 2025 partly weighed upon the performance of the electricity and mining sectors. While rains have picked up after a hiatus in early June, the spatial and temporal distribution remains crucial to support favourable kharif sowing and sustain rural demand, added the report.

Monsoon in favour

With normal monsoon predictions, the prospects for urban consumption remain bright owing to the income tax relief, rate cuts and softening food inflation. However, global risks remain elevated amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, volatility in global financial markets and lingering uncertainty around tariff policies, posing headwinds to domestic growth. While ICRA maintains India’s GDP growth forecast for FY2026 at 6.2%, the downside risks have risen.

Aided by the favourable monsoon forecast and likely dip in food inflation, the CPI inflation is projected to cool to 3.5% in FY2026 from 4.6% in FY2025, lower than the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) forecast of 3.7%. While a pause is likely in August 2025, ICRA does not rule out the possibility of a final 25 bps rate cut in October 2025, based on our subdued growth-inflation outlook. Assuming an average crude oil price of ~$70/barrel in FY2026, India’s CAD is estimated to remain manageable at 1.1-1.2% of GDP in the fiscal.

Key findings