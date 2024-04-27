ICICI Bank Reports 18.5 Pc Growth in Q4 Net Profit at Rs 11,672 Crore

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Private sector lender ICICI Bank reported an 18.5 per cent increase in total net income to Rs 11,672 crore for the March 2024 quarter.

Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said its March 2024 quarter consolidated net grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 9,853 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender showed a 17.4 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 10,708 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 9,122 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income increased 8.1 per cent to Rs 19,093 crore on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans and a marginal compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent. The non-interest income, excluding the performance of the treasury, came at Rs 5,930 crore, 15.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period. The provisions more than halved to Rs 718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per the exchange filing by the lender.

