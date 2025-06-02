ETV Bharat / business

IBBI Notifies Amendments To Streamline Corporate Insolvency Process

New Delhi: The IBBI has notified amendments to the regulations governing corporate insolvency, aiming to streamline procedures, protect creditor interests, and encourage greater investor participation in resolution processes.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) notified the Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons Fourth Amendment regulations, 2025 on May 26, according to a release.

Among the significant change introduced is a provision for allowing resolution professionals with the Committee of Creditor's (CoC) approval, to invite expressions of interest not only for the entire corporate debtor but also for individual assets or a combination of both.

By enabling concurrent invitations, the resolution process can reduce timelines, prevent value erosion in viable segments, and encourage broader investor participation, IBBI said.

The regulations also revise the framework for payments under resolution plans executed in stages. In such cases, financial creditors who did not support the resolution plan will now receive payments at least on a pro rata basis and ahead of those who voted in favour. The Board said this approach balances the legitimate rights of dissenting creditors with the practical constraints of phased implementation.