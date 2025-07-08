Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa on Tuesday unveiled the design of the green hydrogen research facility being set up at the IIT Madras’ Discovery Satellite Campus at Thaiyur.

HTWO Centre, a state-of-the-art Research and Development hub, is being developed by Hyundai Motor India Foundation with the support of the state government, a press statement said. Expected to be operational by 2026, the facility will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the field of green hydrogen technology and its ecosystem.

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras (ETV Bharat)

"IIT Madras will house this Centre, spread across a sprawling 65,000 sq. ft. area at its Discovery Campus at Thaiyur, featuring advanced computational and experimental laboratories. The development of digital twins of hydrogen infrastructure, along with customised test rigs and fabrication lines, will contribute to the pilot-level evaluation of electrolysers and fuel cells," the statement said.

The hub will also host test zones for containerised pilot demonstrators for industrial-scale products. Building on Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen brand and business platform - HTWO, the Centre is envisioned as a hub for industrial-scale hydrogen research and innovation.

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras (ETV Bharat)

In alignment with the union government's vision for energy independence by 2047, the Centre aims to accelerate the growth of a viable hydrogen economy by emphasising the localisation of the hydrogen value chain, developing pilot infrastructure, and fostering public-private collaboration.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras also spoke at the function.