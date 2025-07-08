ETV Bharat / business

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras

HTWO Centre, a state-of-the-art Research and Development hub, is being developed by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation with the support of the state government.

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa unveiling the design of HTWO Centre (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa on Tuesday unveiled the design of the green hydrogen research facility being set up at the IIT Madras’ Discovery Satellite Campus at Thaiyur.

HTWO Centre, a state-of-the-art Research and Development hub, is being developed by Hyundai Motor India Foundation with the support of the state government, a press statement said. Expected to be operational by 2026, the facility will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the field of green hydrogen technology and its ecosystem.

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras
Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras (ETV Bharat)

"IIT Madras will house this Centre, spread across a sprawling 65,000 sq. ft. area at its Discovery Campus at Thaiyur, featuring advanced computational and experimental laboratories. The development of digital twins of hydrogen infrastructure, along with customised test rigs and fabrication lines, will contribute to the pilot-level evaluation of electrolysers and fuel cells," the statement said.

The hub will also host test zones for containerised pilot demonstrators for industrial-scale products. Building on Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen brand and business platform - HTWO, the Centre is envisioned as a hub for industrial-scale hydrogen research and innovation.

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras
Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras (ETV Bharat)

In alignment with the union government's vision for energy independence by 2047, the Centre aims to accelerate the growth of a viable hydrogen economy by emphasising the localisation of the hydrogen value chain, developing pilot infrastructure, and fostering public-private collaboration.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras also spoke at the function.

Read more:

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa on Tuesday unveiled the design of the green hydrogen research facility being set up at the IIT Madras’ Discovery Satellite Campus at Thaiyur.

HTWO Centre, a state-of-the-art Research and Development hub, is being developed by Hyundai Motor India Foundation with the support of the state government, a press statement said. Expected to be operational by 2026, the facility will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the field of green hydrogen technology and its ecosystem.

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras
Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras (ETV Bharat)

"IIT Madras will house this Centre, spread across a sprawling 65,000 sq. ft. area at its Discovery Campus at Thaiyur, featuring advanced computational and experimental laboratories. The development of digital twins of hydrogen infrastructure, along with customised test rigs and fabrication lines, will contribute to the pilot-level evaluation of electrolysers and fuel cells," the statement said.

The hub will also host test zones for containerised pilot demonstrators for industrial-scale products. Building on Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen brand and business platform - HTWO, the Centre is envisioned as a hub for industrial-scale hydrogen research and innovation.

Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras
Hyundai's Green Hydrogen Research Facility Design Unveiled At IIT Madras (ETV Bharat)

In alignment with the union government's vision for energy independence by 2047, the Centre aims to accelerate the growth of a viable hydrogen economy by emphasising the localisation of the hydrogen value chain, developing pilot infrastructure, and fostering public-private collaboration.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras also spoke at the function.

Read more:

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

T R B RAJAAHTWO INNOVATION CENTREHYDROGEN RESEARCH FACILITYIIT MADRAS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.