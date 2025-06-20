ETV Bharat / business

Hyderabad's Hospitality Sector Booms: 25 New Star Hotels Coming Up By 2032

Hyderabad: The city’s hospitality industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. As many as 25 new star hotels and resorts are set to come up over the next six to seven years, primarily in high-demand zones like the IT corridor, Shamshabad Airport Road, and Genome Valley (Shamirpet). These upcoming establishments are expected to add over 5,000 rooms by 2032, according to industry sources.

Major global and Indian hotel chains are entering into agreements with developers to expand their presence in and around Hyderabad. These developments come as Hyderabad continues to evolve as a hub for IT, pharma, and the fast-growing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment.

Global Spotlight, Growing Demand

Hyderabad has recently hosted several international events, including the Miss World pageant, the G-20 Summit, the Wings India Exhibition, and the BioAsia Conference. In addition, the city is a leading destination for medical tourism and high-end weddings, drawing guests from across the country and abroad.

The consistent flow of CEOs, clients, and international delegates to Hyderabad’s IT and pharma sectors has resulted in a spike in demand for premium accommodations, often leaving star hotels fully booked during peak events.