Hyderabad's Hospitality Sector Booms: 25 New Star Hotels Coming Up by 2032

Hyderabad: The city’s hospitality industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. As many as 25 new star hotels and resorts are set to come up over the next six to seven years, primarily in high-demand zones like the IT corridor, Shamshabad Airport Road, and Genome Valley (Shamirpet). These upcoming establishments are expected to add over 5,000 rooms by 2032, according to industry sources.
Major global and Indian hotel chains are entering into agreements with developers to expand their presence in and around Hyderabad. These developments come as Hyderabad continues to evolve as a hub for IT, pharma, and the fast-growing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment.
Global Spotlight, Growing Demand
Hyderabad has recently hosted several international events, including the Miss World pageant, the G-20 Summit, the Wings India Exhibition, and the BioAsia Conference. In addition, the city is a leading destination for medical tourism and high-end weddings, drawing guests from across the country and abroad.
The consistent flow of CEOs, clients, and international delegates to Hyderabad’s IT and pharma sectors has resulted in a spike in demand for premium accommodations, often leaving star hotels fully booked during peak events.
Major Hotel Projects in the Pipeline
- Hilton Hotel & Convention Center – 330 rooms in Financial District by 2030
- Radisson Collection – 300 rooms by 2029
- InterContinental Hotel (Kokapet Neopolis) – 250 rooms
- Welcome Hotel-ITC (Shankarpally) – 150 rooms
- Taj Vivanta (Airport) – 225 rooms
- JW Marriott (Budvel) – 330 rooms
- Shamshabad Project – 220 rooms by 2040
Additionally, agreements are underway to build hotels in Thukkuguda, Moinabad, Shamirpet, Mominpet, Turkapally, and Tupran. According to CREDAI sources, more MoUs are being finalised with developers for luxury and business-class properties.
An expert said, "Hyderabad has very few rooms compared to other metros". Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashi, a consultant with Bradent Hotels, said, "Currently, Hyderabad has only around 4,000 rooms in star hotels, significantly fewer than cities like Mumbai, Delhi, or Bengaluru. This leads to a shortage during major conferences. That’s why 25 companies have already signed MoUs to develop hotels with an additional 5,000 rooms featuring a mix of business, mid-range, and luxury class facilities. We expect most of these to be ready within three to four years."
Sector Rebounds Strongly Post-COVID-19
The hospitality industry, which suffered a severe blow during the COVID-19 pandemic, has bounced back. Hotel occupancy in Hyderabad touched 75.1% in 2023–24, nearing the pre-pandemic levels. With continued demand from global events, business travel, and medical tourism, the outlook for the sector is highly promising.