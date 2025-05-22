Hyderabad’s Millet-Based Drink: A Healthy Alternative To Sugar Contained Drinks

Hyderabad: Shailesh, a former pharmaceutical professional from Vijayawada, is spearheading a health campaign with his startup, FarmNutra Millet Foods Pvt Ltd. Recognising the potential long-term health impacts of synthetic drugs and chemicals, Shailesh transitioned from a 14-year career in pharmaceutical production to develop natural, millet-based drinks.

His products offer a chemical-free and sugar-free alternative, crafted using traditional fermentation methods, dry fruits, and natural sweeteners like stevia.

After an initial venture didn't take off, Shailesh successfully pivoted in 2023 with an innovative millet drink made from foxtail millets. FarmNutra, based in Hyderabad, currently produces 1,000 bottles daily, available in three flavours. The initiative has garnered government support, receiving a grant of Rs 50 lakhs from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), supplemented by Shailesh's investment, totalling Rs 75 lakhs. The startup sources grains directly from local farmers and employs five people, with products available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and their website.

Shailesh said most beverages in the market use chemicals in their making. “Many sugar-containing drinks are causing diabetes. Instead, our products contain stevia, a natural sweetener in millet drinks,” he told ETV Bharat.

He said that their drinks are highly recommended for diabetes patients. “It's a super millet-based sugar-free health drink. the drink contains vitamins B1, B3 and B6. The drink is recommended for those suffering from bloating problems or stomach-related problems,” he said, adding that diabetes patients and those facing digestion issues are finding this drink helpful.

Positive customer feedback and a current annual turnover of Rs 36 lakhs have encouraged Shailesh to plan a significant expansion with a Rs 10 crore investment. His ambition extends beyond business growth to creating employment opportunities and promoting the benefits of natural health alternatives. Shailesh transitioned from pharma to millet-based drinks.