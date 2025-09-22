ETV Bharat / business

Hyderabad Consumer Court Orders SBI To Pay Rs 1.55 Lakh With 8% Interest To E-Fraud Victim

Hyderabad: Holding the State Bank of India (SBI) accountable for deficiencies in its internet banking services, the Hyderabad District Consumer Commission II has directed the national lender to refund Rs 1,55,429 debited from the account of a customer without his involvement, along with an 8% interest as compensation and litigation costs.

Ramesh Narayan, an employee at BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus, received alerts for a debit of Rs 1,55,429 from his salary account in the name of Amazon on September 4, 2019. Shocked, he immediately contacted SBI customer care and also approached the Cybercrime police station, stating that he never received any OTP and that the fraudulent transactions were carried out without his consent.

Although Amazon confirmed that the purchases were made through net banking, SBI officials did not take corrective measures. Even a complaint to the banking ombudsman failed to resolve the issue, leaving him with no option but to take the matter up with the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission on January 7, 2021. The case was later transferred to the Hyderabad Commission II.