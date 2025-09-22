Hyderabad Consumer Court Orders SBI To Pay Rs 1.55 Lakh With 8% Interest To E-Fraud Victim
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Holding the State Bank of India (SBI) accountable for deficiencies in its internet banking services, the Hyderabad District Consumer Commission II has directed the national lender to refund Rs 1,55,429 debited from the account of a customer without his involvement, along with an 8% interest as compensation and litigation costs.
Ramesh Narayan, an employee at BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus, received alerts for a debit of Rs 1,55,429 from his salary account in the name of Amazon on September 4, 2019. Shocked, he immediately contacted SBI customer care and also approached the Cybercrime police station, stating that he never received any OTP and that the fraudulent transactions were carried out without his consent.
Although Amazon confirmed that the purchases were made through net banking, SBI officials did not take corrective measures. Even a complaint to the banking ombudsman failed to resolve the issue, leaving him with no option but to take the matter up with the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission on January 7, 2021. The case was later transferred to the Hyderabad Commission II.
After going through the evidence, the commission observed that the bank failed to maintain a secure internet banking system and did not adhere to RBI guidelines on preventing fraudulent transactions. It ruled that this amounted to a serious deficiency in service and unethical business practice and ordered the branch manager and regional manager of SBI to refund Rs 1,55,429 with an 8% interest calculated from September 4, 2019, pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the victim and Rs 5,000 towards legal expenses, which need to be complied with within 45 days.
The verdict highlights the responsibility of banks to ensure robust online security and safeguard customers against cyber fraud.
