'How Long Can You Stare At Wife?': L&T Head Suggests 90-Hour Work Week

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan sparked an online outrage with his comments advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.

"How long can you stare at your wife," he is heard saying in a purported video address to employees where he urged them to spend less time at home and more in the office. His remarks reignited the work-life balance debate, first triggered by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week.

"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays," Subrahmanyan is heard saying in an undated video circulating on social media.

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," he further said.

His comments drew criticism on social media with some asking how long could "employees stare at screens and fat*** managers?" Soon after, L&T issued a clarification saying the chairman's remarks were in the context of extraordinary efforts required for achieving extraordinary outcomes for the nation.

"We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.

"The chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary effort," L&T spokesperson said in a brief statement. Stating that nation-building is at the core of L&T's mandate, it said for over eight decades, the company has been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities.

"At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward," the spokesperson added. In the video, Sumeet Chatterjee, Chief Communications Officer at L&T, is seen asking the chairman, "Why are L&T employees asked to work on Saturdays despite being a top conglomerate?"

In response, the chairman says, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also."