How Automated Rebalancing Keeps Investors A Step Ahead Of Volatility

Hyderabad: Much like the Indian monsoon, the Indian stock market is a force to reckoned with. It can yield immense prosperity; it can test the mettle of the most seasoned investors and traders.

Over the last two decades, while the Indian stock market has witnessed dramatic growth, it has also witnessed its share of catastrophes. For instance, the BSE plummeted over 1,400 points in a single day on 21st January, 2008. The overall market movements over the next several days resulted in a devastating crash that irrecoverably evaporated a significant amount of investor wealth. Similarly, the CoViD-19 pandemic induced unprecedented volatility in the world markets, leaving behind some indelible scars in the financial histories of investors.

Market volatility always has a direct bearing on investor behaviour. Let's see more on this.

Market volatility is created by a combination of trends and developments in any number of factors: GDP, employment, inflation, consumer spending, interest rates, corporate earnings, world markets, scandals, geopolitical events, natural disasters, and more.

Two fundamental human emotions play a critical role in investor behaviour during volatility: greed and fear. When stock prices soar during a bull run, investors take excessive risks chasing unrealistic returns. They buy at very high prices, only to see them plummet as the market corrects itself. On the other hand, during a bear run, the fear of suffering wider losses drives investors to panic-sell. This liquidation at very low levels usually locks their losses, rendering them unable to benefit from the subsequent market recovery.

The markets routinely stump even the most astute professionals, who continuously seek ever better ways of achieving consistent returns. One such method is rebalancing, which rides on a disciplined approach to evaluating the portfolio and taking necessary steps to not just survive, but to potentially thrive.

What Is Portfolio Rebalancing?

When certain assets in our portfolio perform better than others, it pushes their proportion of the portfolio higher than their respective previous levels. This could also expose us to a higher degree of risk.

Vanguard’s comprehensive research in 2022 revealed that the primary function of portfolio rebalancing is to keep the overall portfolio risk within the investor’s risk tolerance band. Without active rebalancing, a portfolio with 60% equities and 40% debt funds at the end of 1989, would have tilted to 80% in equities by the end of 2021. This kind of a dramatic drift could expose normal, conservative investors to high risk levels.

Portfolio rebalancing is the process of adjusting the relative weights of different – and different classes of – assets in our investment portfolio, to maintain an asset allocation that aligns with our investment and risk goals.

Scenarios

As an example, consider an investor who has allocated 60% to equity mutual funds and the remaining 40% to debt funds. Let us suppose that the initial investment is ₹1,00,000. It means that ₹60,000 get allocated to equity mutual funds, and ₹40,000 to debt mutual funds. A good market year later, the equity holdings grows to ₹90,000 and the debt holdings, to ₹45,000, altering the allocation ratio. The percentage of equity holdings and debt holdings will be (90,000 / 1,35,000)=66.7% and (45,000 / 1,35,000) = 33.3%. The position comes with a higher risk exposure than intended in equities.

To rebalance this portfolio to 60:40, we take 60% of ₹1,35,000 = ₹81,000, and compute the difference, i.e., (₹90,000 - ₹81,000) = ₹9,000. Equity units worth ₹9,000 are sold and debt units are purchased using that amount. That sets the amounts at ₹81,000 and ₹54,000, respectively, making the ratio 60:40 again.

On the other hand, suppose that the markets dipped during that year, resulting in the equity holdings decreasing in value by 30% to ₹42,000, while the bond holdings appreciated modestly by 2% to ₹40,800. As a result, the percentage of equity holdings is (42,000 / 82,800) = 50.7%, and that of debt holdings is (40,800 / 82,800) = 49.3%. This is more conservative than the intended risk exposure.

To rebalance this portfolio to 60:40, we take 60% of ₹82,800 = ₹49,680, and compute the difference, i.e., (₹49,680 - ₹42,000) = ₹7,680. Thus, debt units worth ₹7,680 are sold and equity units are purchased using that amount. That sets the amounts at ₹49,680 and ₹33,120, respectively, making the ratio 60:40 again.

The Science Behind Volatility Harvesting

At the core of one of the most compelling benefits of systematic rebalancing lies its ability to capture what researchers call “volatility harvesting”. This is an outcome of the act of maintaining constant weights, since it gives rise to a “buy low, sell high” trading pattern that is designed to harvest extra returns from the volatility of the traded assets.

How It Works

During volatile periods, assets tend to diverge – up or down – significantly from their long-term trends. Systematic rebalancing forces the investors to sell assets that have performed well (by temporarily being potentially overpriced) and buy assets that have underperformed (by temporarily being potentially undervalued). It is this contrarian approach that can generate additional returns over time. This is even more applicable to markets that are characterized by mean reversion.

Several studies that examine high-frequency rebalancing strategies have found that increasing the number of assets in a portfolio helps the profitability. A portfolio managed by a High-Frequency Rebalancing Algorithm (HFRA) during a market rally, reduces the potential loss during a down trend. The higher the volatility of the market environment, the better an HFRA works. While individual investors may not engage in high-frequency rebalancing, the principle stays relevant: systematic rebalancing can help manage risks, while potentially harvesting additional returns from market volatility.