How Automated Rebalancing Keeps Investors A Step Ahead Of Volatility
This article explores the path one can take to stay disciplined in volatile markets through proper allocation in equity and debt funds while reducing risks.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Much like the Indian monsoon, the Indian stock market is a force to reckoned with. It can yield immense prosperity; it can test the mettle of the most seasoned investors and traders.
Over the last two decades, while the Indian stock market has witnessed dramatic growth, it has also witnessed its share of catastrophes. For instance, the BSE plummeted over 1,400 points in a single day on 21st January, 2008. The overall market movements over the next several days resulted in a devastating crash that irrecoverably evaporated a significant amount of investor wealth. Similarly, the CoViD-19 pandemic induced unprecedented volatility in the world markets, leaving behind some indelible scars in the financial histories of investors.
Market volatility always has a direct bearing on investor behaviour. Let's see more on this.
Market volatility is created by a combination of trends and developments in any number of factors: GDP, employment, inflation, consumer spending, interest rates, corporate earnings, world markets, scandals, geopolitical events, natural disasters, and more.
Two fundamental human emotions play a critical role in investor behaviour during volatility: greed and fear. When stock prices soar during a bull run, investors take excessive risks chasing unrealistic returns. They buy at very high prices, only to see them plummet as the market corrects itself. On the other hand, during a bear run, the fear of suffering wider losses drives investors to panic-sell. This liquidation at very low levels usually locks their losses, rendering them unable to benefit from the subsequent market recovery.
The markets routinely stump even the most astute professionals, who continuously seek ever better ways of achieving consistent returns. One such method is rebalancing, which rides on a disciplined approach to evaluating the portfolio and taking necessary steps to not just survive, but to potentially thrive.
What Is Portfolio Rebalancing?
When certain assets in our portfolio perform better than others, it pushes their proportion of the portfolio higher than their respective previous levels. This could also expose us to a higher degree of risk.
Vanguard’s comprehensive research in 2022 revealed that the primary function of portfolio rebalancing is to keep the overall portfolio risk within the investor’s risk tolerance band. Without active rebalancing, a portfolio with 60% equities and 40% debt funds at the end of 1989, would have tilted to 80% in equities by the end of 2021. This kind of a dramatic drift could expose normal, conservative investors to high risk levels.
Portfolio rebalancing is the process of adjusting the relative weights of different – and different classes of – assets in our investment portfolio, to maintain an asset allocation that aligns with our investment and risk goals.
Scenarios
As an example, consider an investor who has allocated 60% to equity mutual funds and the remaining 40% to debt funds. Let us suppose that the initial investment is ₹1,00,000. It means that ₹60,000 get allocated to equity mutual funds, and ₹40,000 to debt mutual funds. A good market year later, the equity holdings grows to ₹90,000 and the debt holdings, to ₹45,000, altering the allocation ratio. The percentage of equity holdings and debt holdings will be (90,000 / 1,35,000)=66.7% and (45,000 / 1,35,000) = 33.3%. The position comes with a higher risk exposure than intended in equities.
To rebalance this portfolio to 60:40, we take 60% of ₹1,35,000 = ₹81,000, and compute the difference, i.e., (₹90,000 - ₹81,000) = ₹9,000. Equity units worth ₹9,000 are sold and debt units are purchased using that amount. That sets the amounts at ₹81,000 and ₹54,000, respectively, making the ratio 60:40 again.
On the other hand, suppose that the markets dipped during that year, resulting in the equity holdings decreasing in value by 30% to ₹42,000, while the bond holdings appreciated modestly by 2% to ₹40,800. As a result, the percentage of equity holdings is (42,000 / 82,800) = 50.7%, and that of debt holdings is (40,800 / 82,800) = 49.3%. This is more conservative than the intended risk exposure.
To rebalance this portfolio to 60:40, we take 60% of ₹82,800 = ₹49,680, and compute the difference, i.e., (₹49,680 - ₹42,000) = ₹7,680. Thus, debt units worth ₹7,680 are sold and equity units are purchased using that amount. That sets the amounts at ₹49,680 and ₹33,120, respectively, making the ratio 60:40 again.
The Science Behind Volatility Harvesting
At the core of one of the most compelling benefits of systematic rebalancing lies its ability to capture what researchers call “volatility harvesting”. This is an outcome of the act of maintaining constant weights, since it gives rise to a “buy low, sell high” trading pattern that is designed to harvest extra returns from the volatility of the traded assets.
How It Works
During volatile periods, assets tend to diverge – up or down – significantly from their long-term trends. Systematic rebalancing forces the investors to sell assets that have performed well (by temporarily being potentially overpriced) and buy assets that have underperformed (by temporarily being potentially undervalued). It is this contrarian approach that can generate additional returns over time. This is even more applicable to markets that are characterized by mean reversion.
Several studies that examine high-frequency rebalancing strategies have found that increasing the number of assets in a portfolio helps the profitability. A portfolio managed by a High-Frequency Rebalancing Algorithm (HFRA) during a market rally, reduces the potential loss during a down trend. The higher the volatility of the market environment, the better an HFRA works. While individual investors may not engage in high-frequency rebalancing, the principle stays relevant: systematic rebalancing can help manage risks, while potentially harvesting additional returns from market volatility.
Rebalancing Strategies
The subject of rebalancing strategies has been extensively researched, since the strategy chosen could have important implications for both the portfolio performance and the transaction costs. Let us look at some of the popular rebalancing strategies.
Calendar-Based Rebalancing
This approach rebalances the portfolio at set periodic intervals: monthly, quarterly, or annually. Vanguard’s research found that the highest optimality scale for a 60:40 equity-bond portfolio was achieved when the period was annual. The study’s finding was that short periods such as daily or weekly resulted in very high transaction costs, in addition to making the tax calculations complex. On the other hand, very long periods such as 2-3 years (or higher) resulted in significant drifts from the chosen allocation ratio, exposing the investors to higher risks.
Threshold-Based Rebalancing
This approach triggers rebalancing whenever asset allocations diverge from the specified ratios by more than a particular threshold. For instance, suppose that our allocation ratio is 65:35 equity-bonds. Further suppose that we set a threshold of 5%. In a scenario where equity grows to 70%, a trigger gets raised for rebalancing. Research shows that a threshold of 3% works best for a 60:40 equity-bond portfolio. Given the low threshold, though, it requires very frequent monitoring and may not be practical for individual investors.
Combined Approaches
More sophisticated strategies combine calendar-based and threshold-based approaches. These hybrid approaches monitor asset allocations at intervals with low periodicity, but execute trades only when the set thresholds are breached. They could offer the best of both worlds, while keeping the transaction costs under control.
Automated vs. Manual Rebalancing
The emotional challenges of investing during volatile periods can be difficult to deal with. Research has shown conclusively that the usual investor behaviour often works against their best interests, with many buying high during market peaks and selling low during market troughs. While many individual investors aspire to periodically rebalance their portfolios, the emotional elements overtake rational thinking, often resulting in a depletion of portfolio value.
Automated (or automatic) rebalancing removes emotions from the decision making process, by defining and establishing a set of predetermined rules that execute independent of the investor’s sentiments. These rules also operate independent of market conditions, as well. Such a systematic approach offers a few crucial advantages.
- Discipline- Automated systems execute rebalancing decisions based on objective criteria rather than subjective emotions or analyst opinions.
- Consistency- This strategy remains consistent across different market environments, thus avoiding the common trap of abandoning long-term plans during short-term volatility.
- Optimised Costs- Many automatic rebalancing systems can optimise the timing as well as the transactions to minimise incidental costs.
Research on AI-driven portfolio management shows that an automated, machine learning-driven portfolio rebalancing can improve asset allocation through continuous monitoring of asset performance in real-time, and adjustments of the asset allocations as necessary.
The Technology Behind Automated Rebalancing
Automated rebalancing systems employ sophisticated technologies to optimise portfolio value. Several of these technologies are very recent, with no equivalents existing as recently as just a few years ago. Prominent among these are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
The basic mechanism of technology-driven automatic rebalancing involves at least the following steps:
- Continuous portfolio monitoring
- Continuous market monitoring
- Predictive analytics to forecast individual, sectorial and industry-specific asset price movements
- Accounting for international and local volatility trends
- Accounting for macroeconomic and policy shifts
- Identifying rebalancing opportunities
- Comparing with specified portfolio return goals and risk tolerance limits
- Dynamically adjusting the asset allocation based on the above
Reinforcement Learning, a popular machine learning technique, has been increasingly used in automated rebalancing, due to the relative ease with which dynamic risks associated with volatile market conditions can be modelled in it.
Conclusion
The dynamism and the rapid evolution of the Indian market can be daunting to deal with. In the relentless cacophony of modern market volatility, simplicity and discipline are an individual investor’s best friends. Automated portfolio rebalancing offers a powerful way to address both simplicity and discipline. Global research continues to validate its effectiveness in different market conditions.
Even as the Indian monsoon unleashes an unpredictable series of adversities, an investor who chooses automated rebalancing can have some peace of mind, with the knowledge that their portfolio is safeguarded by good moves made in a timely fashion.
(Disclaimer: This article isintended for educational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult with qualified professionals/ financial advisors before making investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results; all investments carry risk of loss.)