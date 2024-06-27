Housing Sales In Apr-Jun Rise 5 Pc Annually In Top 7 Cities; Down 8pc From Q1: Anarock

New Delhi: Housing sales in seven major cities rose 5 per cent annually to about 1.2 lakh units during the April-June period, while demand fell 8 per cent from the preceding quarter on a surge in prices, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock, which is one of the leading housing brokerage firms, on Thursday released the data of the housing market for the current April-June quarter. In April-June 2024, housing sales across seven major cities are estimated at 1,20,340 units, up 5 per cent from 1,15,090 units in the year-ago period.

However, sales are estimated to have fallen 8 per cent from the January-March quarter which saw sales of 1,30,170 units. Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "The quarterly decline seen in housing sales is essential because of the all-time high base considered in the previous quarter when more than 1.30 lakh units were sold. "

"Most importantly, this drop is also due to the significant hike in property prices over the last one year, which in turn has prompted many investors to take a breather," Puri explained. On an annual basis, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad have seen growth in sales, while Chennai and Kolkata witnessed a dip in demand.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, only Delhi-NCR has seen an increase in sales while the remaining six cities witnessed lower demand. According to the data, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 1 per cent to 16,550 units in April-June from 16,450 units in the year-ago period. Sales grew 6 per cent from 15,650 units in the preceding quarter.

In MMR, housing sales increased 9 per cent to 41,540 units in April-June from 38,085 units in the same period last year. Sales in MMR fell 3 per cent from 42,920 units in the preceding quarter. Housing sales in Bengaluru stood at 16,360 units in April-June, up 9 per cent from 15,045 units in the year-ago period. But sales fell 8 per cent from the preceding quarter seeing a demand of 17,790 units.

In Pune, housing sales rose 2 per cent to 21,145 units in April-June from 20,680 units in the year-ago period. Sales have fallen 8 per cent this quarter from 22,990 units in the January-March period. Housing sales in Hyderabad rose 11 per cent to 15,085 units in April-June from 13,565 units in the year-ago period. Sales fell 23 per cent this quarter from 19,660 units in the preceding quarter.