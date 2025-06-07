Himachal Braces for Bumper Apple Season With 3.66 Crore Boxes Expected

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's famed apples, known for their sweetness and fragrance, are set to hit markets soon. Early varieties from low-altitude areas are expected to begin arriving by the end of June, marking the beginning of the apple season.
To ensure smooth operations during the harvest, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has convened a meeting on June 12 at the State Secretariat. The meeting will bring together representatives across the supply chain—including orchardists, commission agents, truck operators, and carton manufacturers—to discuss logistics and readiness for the upcoming season.
Production to Intensify Post-July 15
While early arrivals will start this month, the apple season is expected to pick up momentum after July 15. Despite concerns over erratic weather, officials have estimated a promising production of 3.66 crore apple boxes this year, based on preliminary reports collected in May. A more accurate picture will emerge in the end-of-June field report.
Shimla Leads with Highest Yield
According to initial district-wise estimates, Shimla will continue to dominate apple production with 2.53 crore boxes. Other districts are also expected to contribute significantly:
- Kullu: 70.75 lakh boxes
- Kinnaur: 41.52 lakh boxes
- Mandi: 28.58 lakh boxes
- Chamba: 6.16 lakh boxes
- Sirmaur: 3.19 lakh boxes
Smaller contributions are expected from Lahaul-Spiti (63,000 boxes), Kangra (24,000), Solan (9,000), Bilaspur (1,800), Hamirpur (300), and Una (100).
Steady Growth After Last Year’s Dip
Apple cultivation plays a crucial role in Himachal Pradesh’s rural economy, supporting the livelihood of lakhs of people in the state. The state saw fluctuations in yield over the past five years:
- 2020–21: 2,40,53,099 crore boxes
- 2021–22: 3,05,95,058 crore boxes
- 2022–23: 3,36,17,133 crore boxes
- 2023–24: 2,11,11,972 crore boxes (affected by adverse weather)
- 2024–25: 2,51,47,400 crore boxes
This year's estimated yield marks a recovery from last year’s slump and signals a return to a high production.
Universal Cartons Now The Norm
Continuing the change in packaging introduced last year, apples this season will be packed in the newly standardized 20 kg universal cartons, replacing the older telescopic cartons, which often held 25–30 kg. This shift has led to an increase in the number of boxes produced, though the overall weight of produce in metric tonnes has seen a slight decline.