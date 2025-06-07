ETV Bharat / business

Himachal Braces for Bumper Apple Season With 3.66 Crore Boxes Expected

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's famed apples, known for their sweetness and fragrance, are set to hit markets soon. Early varieties from low-altitude areas are expected to begin arriving by the end of June, marking the beginning of the apple season.

To ensure smooth operations during the harvest, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has convened a meeting on June 12 at the State Secretariat. The meeting will bring together representatives across the supply chain—including orchardists, commission agents, truck operators, and carton manufacturers—to discuss logistics and readiness for the upcoming season.

Production to Intensify Post-July 15

While early arrivals will start this month, the apple season is expected to pick up momentum after July 15. Despite concerns over erratic weather, officials have estimated a promising production of 3.66 crore apple boxes this year, based on preliminary reports collected in May. A more accurate picture will emerge in the end-of-June field report.

Shimla Leads with Highest Yield

According to initial district-wise estimates, Shimla will continue to dominate apple production with 2.53 crore boxes. Other districts are also expected to contribute significantly: