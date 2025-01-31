ETV Bharat / business

Highlights Of Economic Survey 2024-25

The Economic Survey 2024-25 was tabled in the Lok Sabha. Here are a few highlights of it.

Highlights Of Economic Survey 2024-25
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, January 31, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Business Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

Here are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2024-2025.

  • Indian economy to grow at 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26, against 6.4 pc in FY25
  • India's economic fundamentals robust, backed by calibrated fiscal consolidation, stable consumption
  • Navigating global headwinds will require strategic, prudent policy management and reinforcing the domestic fundamentals
  • Risks to inflation remain on account of significant global political, and economic uncertainties
  • Investment activity expected to pick up, supported by higher public capex and improving business expectations
  • India needs to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms
  • Forex at USD 640.3 billion, sufficient to cover 10.9 months of imports and 90 per cent of external debt
  • Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) 2.0 should be a state government-led initiative focused on fixing the root causes behind the unease of doing business
  • India should redouble its efforts to boost exports and attract investment. One way to do this is to benchmark ourselves to the rest of the world rather than our past
  • India needs a continued step-up of infrastructure investment over the next two decades for high-growth
  • Only few states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are able to cash on their high dependence on the industrial sector to generate reasonable levels of incomes for their people
  • Service-oriented Indian economy vulnerable to automation, impact of AI is magnified for India given its size and its relatively low per capita income
  • Corporate sector has to display a high degree of social responsibility
  • Reserach to increase pulses, oilseeds, tomato, onion production needed to develop climate-resilient crop varieties, enhancing yield and reducing crop damage
  • India needs to grow by 8 per cent on average for about a decade or two to become a developed nation by 2047
  • Investments need to grow at 35 per cent, up from 31 per cent, to achieve the required growth
  • Focus of reforms, economic policy must now be on systematic deregulation
  • Need to develop the manufacturing sector further and invest in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and biotechnology

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

Here are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2024-2025.

  • Indian economy to grow at 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26, against 6.4 pc in FY25
  • India's economic fundamentals robust, backed by calibrated fiscal consolidation, stable consumption
  • Navigating global headwinds will require strategic, prudent policy management and reinforcing the domestic fundamentals
  • Risks to inflation remain on account of significant global political, and economic uncertainties
  • Investment activity expected to pick up, supported by higher public capex and improving business expectations
  • India needs to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms
  • Forex at USD 640.3 billion, sufficient to cover 10.9 months of imports and 90 per cent of external debt
  • Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) 2.0 should be a state government-led initiative focused on fixing the root causes behind the unease of doing business
  • India should redouble its efforts to boost exports and attract investment. One way to do this is to benchmark ourselves to the rest of the world rather than our past
  • India needs a continued step-up of infrastructure investment over the next two decades for high-growth
  • Only few states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are able to cash on their high dependence on the industrial sector to generate reasonable levels of incomes for their people
  • Service-oriented Indian economy vulnerable to automation, impact of AI is magnified for India given its size and its relatively low per capita income
  • Corporate sector has to display a high degree of social responsibility
  • Reserach to increase pulses, oilseeds, tomato, onion production needed to develop climate-resilient crop varieties, enhancing yield and reducing crop damage
  • India needs to grow by 8 per cent on average for about a decade or two to become a developed nation by 2047
  • Investments need to grow at 35 per cent, up from 31 per cent, to achieve the required growth
  • Focus of reforms, economic policy must now be on systematic deregulation
  • Need to develop the manufacturing sector further and invest in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and biotechnology

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ECONOMIC SURVEY 2024 2025ECONOMIC GROWTHMANUFACTURING SECTORINVESTMENTSFINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.