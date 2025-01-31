Highlights Of Economic Survey 2024-25

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.
Here are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2024-2025.
- Indian economy to grow at 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26, against 6.4 pc in FY25
- India's economic fundamentals robust, backed by calibrated fiscal consolidation, stable consumption
- Navigating global headwinds will require strategic, prudent policy management and reinforcing the domestic fundamentals
- Risks to inflation remain on account of significant global political, and economic uncertainties
- Investment activity expected to pick up, supported by higher public capex and improving business expectations
- India needs to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms
- Forex at USD 640.3 billion, sufficient to cover 10.9 months of imports and 90 per cent of external debt
- Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) 2.0 should be a state government-led initiative focused on fixing the root causes behind the unease of doing business
- India should redouble its efforts to boost exports and attract investment. One way to do this is to benchmark ourselves to the rest of the world rather than our past
- India needs a continued step-up of infrastructure investment over the next two decades for high-growth
- Only few states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are able to cash on their high dependence on the industrial sector to generate reasonable levels of incomes for their people
- Service-oriented Indian economy vulnerable to automation, impact of AI is magnified for India given its size and its relatively low per capita income
- Corporate sector has to display a high degree of social responsibility
- Reserach to increase pulses, oilseeds, tomato, onion production needed to develop climate-resilient crop varieties, enhancing yield and reducing crop damage
- India needs to grow by 8 per cent on average for about a decade or two to become a developed nation by 2047
- Investments need to grow at 35 per cent, up from 31 per cent, to achieve the required growth
- Focus of reforms, economic policy must now be on systematic deregulation
- Need to develop the manufacturing sector further and invest in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and biotechnology