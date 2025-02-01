ETV Bharat / business

Healthcare Experts Hail Budget 2025 For Cancer Care Upgrade, 10,000 New Medical Seats

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Healthcare experts have praised the Union Budget 2025 for initiatives like 200 daycare cancer centres, an increase in medical seats, and tax relief soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled it in Parliament on Saturday. They termed it a major push to the country's healthcare sector.

“The budget announced by Nirmala Sitharaman is really good. The announcement included an increase in seats in medical colleges besides exempting 36 lifesaving drugs from tax,” said Dr Vinay Aggarwal, the Extended Committee Chairman of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Dr Aggarwal also hailed the budget announcement of setting up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals in the next three years. “The tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh will also benefit the junior as well as the resident doctors across India,” he told ETV Bharat.

The former IMA president said that IMA had earlier appealed to the central government to exempt life-saving drugs (cancer) from the tax slab. The association has also appealed to increase seats in medical institutions across the country.

Reacting to the health budget, renowned health expert and director general of the Association of Health Care Providers (India) Dr Giridhar Gyani said that the Union Budget 2025 reaffirms the government’s commitment to a healthier India by prioritising nutrition and preventive healthcare.

“The emphasis on promoting healthcare aligns with our vision of holistic well-being, recognising that a well-nourished population forms the backbone of a strong healthcare system. We welcome initiatives that enhance accessibility to nutritious food for all,” Dr Gyani said.

The announcement of daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years is also a significant milestone in making cancer care more accessible. With 200 centres set to be established in FY 2025-26 alone, this initiative will enable timely diagnosis and treatment, particularly benefiting underserved regions, he said.

“Furthermore, strengthening urban livelihoods through continued support for vulnerable communities will contribute to public health by improving economic stability and healthcare access. We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of these initiatives, ultimately driving better healthcare outcomes for a healthier India,” said Dr Gyani.

Giving a major push to the healthcare sector, as many as 36 life-saving drugs have been incorporated in the list of medicines fully exempt from basic customs duty, aiming to provide relief for cancer patients, those suffering from rare diseases, and chronic conditions.

In addition, six life-saving medicines will be added to a list with a concessional customs duty of 5 per cent and full exemption and concessional duty will apply to bulk drugs used for manufacturing these medicines.

Announcing this in her budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also spoke about the establishment of daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years to enhance cancer care accessibility.