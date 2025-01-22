ETV Bharat / business

HCLTech To Inaugurate New Facility In Hyderabad, To Create Additional 5,000 Jobs

Hyderabad: Technology major HCLTech, is expanding its global delivery footprint here with the launch of a new tech center that is expected to provide 5,000 additional jobs, officials said.

The announcement came after the meeting of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu with the global CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, C Vijayakumar, on the inaugural day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Tuesday.

The new centre in an area of 3,20,000 sqft will be providing cutting-edge cloud, AI and digital transformation solutions to global clients across industries such as hi-tech, life sciences and financial services, an official press release said.

"Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech's global network. The new centre will bring cutting-edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem" Vijaykumar said.