HCLTech Q3 Profit Rises 5.5 PC To Rs 4,591 CR, Revenue Up 5 PC

HCLTech Q3 Profit Rises 5.5 PC To Rs 4,591 CR, Revenue Up 5 PC
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 7:22 PM IST

New Delhi: IT company HCLTech on Monday reported a 5.54 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,591 crore for the December quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. It had reported a profit of Rs 4,350 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 29,890 crore, 5.07 per cent higher than Rs 28,446 crore in Q3 FY24.

Sequentially, profit and revenue rose 8.4 per cent and 3.56 per cent, respectively. The HCLTech scrip settled at Rs 1,985.25 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 0.52 per cent lower than the previous close.

Sequentially, profit and revenue rose 8.4 per cent and 3.56 per cent, respectively. The HCLTech scrip settled at Rs 1,985.25 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 0.52 per cent lower than the previous close.

TAGGED:

