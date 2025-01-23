HCL To Unveil New Tech Campus In Hyderabad, To Create 5,000 IT Jobs

Hyderabad: Global Technology giant HCL (Hindustan Computers Limited) is set to launch a state-of-the-art tech campus here, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a hub for cutting-edge innovation, officials said on Thursday.
The announcement came after discussions between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, and HCL Tech Global CEO and MD C. Vijayakumar at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos.
The new campus, sprawling over 3.20 lakh square feet in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, will prioritise sectors like life sciences and financial services. It will focus on delivering advanced solutions in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation while creating 5,000 new IT jobs, officials added.
HCL CEO Vijayakumar emphasised Hyderabad’s appeal as a destination for tech giants, praising its world-class infrastructure and skilled talent pool.
"Hyderabad continues to gain global attention as an HCL network hub, and this new facility will further enhance our capabilities," Vijayakumar said.
Reddy welcomed HCL’s expansion and invited the company to inaugurate the new centre next month. He highlighted the state’s efforts to foster a thriving IT ecosystem that supports global players and benefits local communities.
Sridhar Babu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening Hyderabad’s technology and innovation landscape. "We are not only creating jobs for local youth but also encouraging IT investments in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This ensures inclusive growth and a broader talent reach across Telangana," he said.
HCL, which has been operating in Hyderabad since 2007, will now have a total of five centres in the city, further cementing its presence in India’s IT capital.
Discussions with Global Giants at Davos
At the WEF Annual Conference in Davos, the Telangana Rising Team, led by the Chief Minister held strategic discussions with CEOs and industry leaders from several global companies. The team included Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and senior officials from the state’s investment and economic departments.
Representatives from companies like Control S, Wipro, HCL, Sun Petrochemicals, JSW, Lonza Group, Mitra Energy, Tillman Global Holdings, and Blackstone engaged in talks with Telangana’s delegation. Several key agreements were signed during the summit, paving the way for new investments in Telangana, officials added.
Hyderabad: India’s Hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs)
Highlighting Hyderabad’s evolution as a hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Sridhar Babu delivered a keynote address at a breakfast interaction organised by CII and PwC in Davos. Themed ‘Driving Innovation and Talent: India’s Strategic Advantages in GCC’, the event underscored Hyderabad’s strengths in infrastructure, human resources, and innovation.
“Hyderabad is home to world-class infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce, and a thriving innovation ecosystem. Leading global companies have already established their GCCs here. With government support, we are committed to expanding this growth to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities," the Minister said.
Sridhar Babu also highlighted the state government’s focus on AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and digital health, adding that Telangana’s initiatives like the Young India Skills University, BFSI Consortium, and Centers of Excellence are bridging the gap between industry needs and educational institutions.
Meeting with World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab
In a key meeting, Sridhar Babu met with Professor Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, in Davos. Discussions centred around Telangana’s ambitions to become India’s innovation capital and its achievements in artificial intelligence, clean energy, smart cities, and digital technology, officials added.
The minister shared Telangana’s vision for sustainable development and resource optimisation, emphasising the state’s growing role in the global economy. He expressed optimism about this meeting laying the groundwork for transformative collaborations that could position Telangana as a global leader in innovation and technology, they added.