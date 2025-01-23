ETV Bharat / business

HCL To Unveil New Tech Campus In Hyderabad, To Create 5,000 IT Jobs

Hyderabad: Global Technology giant HCL (Hindustan Computers Limited) is set to launch a state-of-the-art tech campus here, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a hub for cutting-edge innovation, officials said on Thursday.

The announcement came after discussions between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, and HCL Tech Global CEO and MD C. Vijayakumar at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos.

The new campus, sprawling over 3.20 lakh square feet in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, will prioritise sectors like life sciences and financial services. It will focus on delivering advanced solutions in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation while creating 5,000 new IT jobs, officials added.

HCL CEO Vijayakumar emphasised Hyderabad’s appeal as a destination for tech giants, praising its world-class infrastructure and skilled talent pool.

"Hyderabad continues to gain global attention as an HCL network hub, and this new facility will further enhance our capabilities," Vijayakumar said.

Reddy welcomed HCL’s expansion and invited the company to inaugurate the new centre next month. He highlighted the state’s efforts to foster a thriving IT ecosystem that supports global players and benefits local communities.

Sridhar Babu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening Hyderabad’s technology and innovation landscape. "We are not only creating jobs for local youth but also encouraging IT investments in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This ensures inclusive growth and a broader talent reach across Telangana," he said.

HCL, which has been operating in Hyderabad since 2007, will now have a total of five centres in the city, further cementing its presence in India’s IT capital.

Discussions with Global Giants at Davos