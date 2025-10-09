ETV Bharat / business

HC Restrains Taxi Services Company From Using RIL's 'Jio' Trademark

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has, in an interim order, restrained a company from using Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-owned 'Jio' trademark for taxi services being offered under the domain name www.jiocabs.com.

A bench of Justices Somasekhar Sundaresan, on Tuesday, granted the interim protection, observing that RIL had established a strong prima facie case and that continued use of the well-known digital and mobile services brand by unauthorised parties could cause serious harm to its goodwill.

The usage of a well-known and protected brand name would indeed cause grave injury (to its owner), the court noted.

The order was passed on a plea filed by RIL claiming it was the registered proprietor of the 'Jio' mark.