Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Appointed FICCI President-Elect For 2024-25

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced that Harsha Vardhan Agarwal will serve as its President-Elect for the 2024-25 term.

The decision was made during the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM), and Agarwal, who is currently the Senior Vice President at FICCI, will succeed Dr Anish Shah as the President following FICCI’s 97th Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21 in New Delhi, a statement from FICCI said.

Agarwal, a second-generation leader at the Emami Group, is a seasoned business leader with significant experience in India’s corporate sector. He currently holds the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emami Limited, a key arm of the Emami Group, which is a diversified business conglomerate with a revenue of USD 3.1 billion. Emami is known for its FMCG products, including personal care, healthcare, and other consumer goods.

His leadership at Emami has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovation, making him a prominent figure in India’s corporate landscape. As a member of the strategic leadership team at Emami, Agarwal has helped steer the company’s vision for expansion both domestically and internationally, it added.