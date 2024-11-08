Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Appointed FICCI President-Elect For 2024-25

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced that Harsha Vardhan Agarwal will serve as its President-Elect for the 2024-25 term.
The decision was made during the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM), and Agarwal, who is currently the Senior Vice President at FICCI, will succeed Dr Anish Shah as the President following FICCI’s 97th Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21 in New Delhi, a statement from FICCI said.
Agarwal, a second-generation leader at the Emami Group, is a seasoned business leader with significant experience in India’s corporate sector. He currently holds the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emami Limited, a key arm of the Emami Group, which is a diversified business conglomerate with a revenue of USD 3.1 billion. Emami is known for its FMCG products, including personal care, healthcare, and other consumer goods.
His leadership at Emami has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovation, making him a prominent figure in India’s corporate landscape. As a member of the strategic leadership team at Emami, Agarwal has helped steer the company’s vision for expansion both domestically and internationally, it added.
FICCI, one of India’s oldest and most influential industry bodies, represents a broad spectrum of sectors within the country’s economic landscape. Established in 1927, FICCI plays a pivotal role in advocating for business growth, innovation, and policy reforms. The organisation serves as a bridge between industry and government, facilitating discussions on key economic issues, addressing sectoral challenges, and promoting collaboration within the business community.
FICCI operates through a network of committees focused on various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and financial services. These committees work closely with industry stakeholders to identify issues, share knowledge, and provide recommendations that support sustainable economic growth. With a diverse membership base comprising large corporations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and multinational companies, FICCI provides a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.
The association also plays a crucial role in enhancing India’s global trade and investment relationships. Through its international outreach, FICCI supports Indian businesses in expanding their footprint globally and facilitates foreign investments in India. As the new President-Elect, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal will be responsible for leading FICCI’s efforts in promoting India’s economic interests on the global stage, furthering the organisation’s commitment to fostering a thriving business ecosystem in the country.