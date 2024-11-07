Harsh Pamnani Highlights Key Strategies For Startup Success In India, Explores Common Pitfalls

New Delhi: In his latest book 'From Unknown to Unforgettable', author and brand consultant Harsh Pamnani discusses strategies and stories for transforming a start-up into a trustworthy brand. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he shares the reasons behind the failure of many Indian startups, as well as what most startups lack compared to those that have successfully evolved into big companies.

Q) Startups often come and go. What is the success rate of startups in India, and why don’t all companies achieve the same level of success as Tata, HUL and others?

In India, approximately 90% of startups fail, often within their initial years. This high failure rate is largely due to factors such as inadequate market research, poor product-market fit, financial mismanagement, team conflicts and an inability to establish a trustworthy brand. Unlike established giants like Tata and HUL, which have decades of brand trust, vast resources and strong market strategies, startups frequently contend with limited capital, lack of experience and intense competition. These challenges make it difficult for new companies to reach the level of success and sustainability achieved by well-established corporations.

Q) What are five common mistakes that startups make during their journey that can lead to failure?

Five common mistakes that startups often make, leading to failure, include 1) Lack of a clear product-market fit where the product does not address the needs or solve the problems of the target audience 2) Insufficient market research, resulting in a poor understanding of customer needs and the competitive landscape 3) Ineffective brand development that fails to attract and retain customers 4) Poor financial management, which can lead to cash flow issues and unsustainable operations and 5) A weak culture that fails to attract and retain the necessary talent.

Q) In your opinion, what are the essential practices that a startup should adopt to succeed in the market?

For a startup to succeed, it should 1) Establish efficient systems and processes to streamline operations and enhance productivity 2) Cultivate a strong company culture that fosters innovation, collaboration and resilience 3) Leverage consumer insights to deeply understand and anticipate customer needs, driving product development and marketing strategies 4) Clearly define and communicate its market positioning to differentiate itself from competitors and 5) Maintain financial discipline to ensure sustainable growth.

Q) How do Indian startups differ from those in the US and other developed nations?

Indian startups differ from those in the US and other developed nations in several key ways. Firstly, they operate within a highly diverse environment characterised by numerous languages, states and cultures, each with its unique consumer behaviours and needs. This diversity necessitates that startups customise their products and marketing strategies to align with regional preferences.

Additionally, while the US is a developed market with established frameworks, India is still an emerging economy, which presents both challenges and opportunities for growth. The venture capital funding ecosystem in India is emerging, but many startups still struggle to secure the necessary risk capital. As a result, they often rely on family funds or debt financing to support their operations and growth, which can limit their scalability compared to their US counterparts, who have more access to diverse funding sources.

Q) Is it particularly challenging to establish a major brand in India compared to the US or other developed countries?

Establishing a major brand in India does present unique challenges compared to the US or other developed countries. Here are a few reasons why

1 Cultural Diversity: India's vast cultural diversity means brands must navigate a complex landscape of languages, traditions and consumer preferences, requiring highly localised marketing strategies.

2 Price Sensitivity: Indian consumers are generally more price-sensitive, which can impact pricing strategies and necessitate offering value-driven products.

3 Infrastructure Variability: While urban areas may have robust infrastructure, rural regions can present logistical challenges, affecting distribution and supply chain efficiency.

4 Regulatory Environment: Navigating India's regulatory landscape can be complex, with varying rules across states and sectors, which can pose challenges for compliance and operations.

5 Brand Loyalty: Building brand loyalty can be more challenging due to the competitive market and the presence of local, regional, national and international brands vying for consumer attention.

Despite these challenges, the rapidly growing market and increasing consumer spending power in India offer significant opportunities for brands that can successfully adapt to these conditions.

Q) What role does design play in building a brand?

Design contributes to brand building in various ways

1 First Impressions: Elements like logos, colour schemes, typography, architecture, packaging and user interfaces create a brand’s first impression.

2 Brand Recognition: Consistency in design across everything from digital platforms to printed materials helps customers instantly recognize the brand, even in a crowded space.

3 Emotional Connection: A customer might feel sophistication from a sleek, minimalist design or warmth from earthy tones and organic textures. These cues go beyond aesthetics—they establish an emotional bond that fosters trust and loyalty.

4 Differentiation: In a saturated market, strong design can set a brand apart. A creative approach--be it unique packaging, a distinct store layout, or innovative product interfaces--can highlight what’s special about the brand, helping it stand out among competitors.

5 User Experience: Great design prioritises functionality and user experience, enhancing the ease and enjoyment of using a product or service. A seamless experience--from navigating a website to unboxing a product--leaves a lasting impression.

Q) Many people believe that branding is simply a form of advertising Is this accurate?

Branding is much more than just a form of advertising. While advertising is a component of branding, the two are distinct in several ways

Scope: Branding encompasses the entire identity and perception of a company, including its values, mission, and personality. It involves creating a unique image and experience for customers. Advertising, on the other hand, is a tool used to promote and communicate specific messages about a brand's products or services.

Purpose: The primary goal of branding is to build a strong, lasting relationship with customers by establishing trust and loyalty. It focuses on shaping how a brand is perceived over the long term. Advertising aims to drive immediate action, such as sales or awareness, through targeted campaigns.

Consistency: Branding requires consistent messaging and design across all touchpoints to reinforce the brand's identity. Advertising campaigns can vary in message and style depending on the specific goals and target audience.

Q) What key factors do investors look for when considering investments in startups? What strategies can a startup employ to attract more funding and thrive in the market? Please provide an example of an Indian startup to illustrate your point.

Key Qualities for Raising Funding from Investors: Founders’ Resilience: Demonstrating the capacity to persist through challenges shows investors the founder’s commitment to the startup’s vision, even in tough times.

Clear Problem Identification and Solution: A well-defined problem with an effective, scalable solution proves to investors that the startup addresses a genuine market need.

Team’s Adaptability and Flexibility: The ability to pivot and respond to changing market conditions reassures investors that the startup can sustain itself in a dynamic environment.

Credibility and Strong Network of Founder: A credible founder with strong industry connections signals reliability and access to guidance and resources, which investors value.

Customer Focus: A deep understanding of customer needs indicates that the product is relevant and valuable.

Strategies that startups can employ to attract more funding: Develop a Compelling Story: Startups should back their purpose with a compelling story that connects emotionally with investors and customers.

Build a Strong Team and Culture: Startups must assemble a talented and dedicated team and cultivate a positive work environment that enables them to thrive.

Build a Strong Brand: Startups need to invest in building a strong brand that differentiates them, builds trust, and attracts customers. This includes consistent messaging, strategic brand associations, and effective storytelling.

Example (taken from my previous book – Booming Brands)

2008 was not an ideal year to start a new business. The world was reeling from the impact of the global financial crisis, and the venture capital industry in India was not as mature as it is today. The few investors present in India were either not investing or were not interested in PolicyBazaar. Yashish Dahiya, co-founder of PolicyBazaar, struggled for several months, facing challenges in keeping his team intact and motivated as funds were depleting, and paying salaries was becoming an issue.

Yashish needed funds to move the organization forward, so he approached Hitesh Oberoi, his classmate from St. Columba’s School and IIT-Delhi. Hitesh had known Yashish for over two decades and had great confidence in his abilities. He also understood the dynamics of the business well, having been the MD and CEO of Info Edge, India’s largest internet classifieds company, which runs portals like Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, and 99acres.com. Hitesh introduced Yashish to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of Info Edge. Coincidentally, Sanjeev had taught at IIM-Ahmedabad when Yashish was a student there.

The first meeting was an eye-opener for Sanjeev. Yashish surprised him by pointing out that he was paying 60 per cent more for his car insurance than necessary. This statement intrigued Sanjeev, who then asked for a demo. Yashish demonstrated the prototype his team had built, which substantiated his claim by showing that cheaper policies with similar features were available. Sanjeev felt that PolicyBazaar was solving a real problem. Trusting his instincts, he decided to back the team, and Info Edge invested ₹20 crore, becoming the first investor in the company.

Q) In your view, which sectors in India require more startups to support the country’s growth story?