India Advanced From 10th Place In 2014 To Become 5th Largest Economy In 2019: Puri

Houston (US): Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded India's economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country has advanced from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the fifth largest by 2019, surpassing the UK.

Speaking at a community reception, organised by the Consul General of India in Houston, DC Manjunath, at India House here, Puri emphasised Houston's pivotal role in the global energy sector, particularly in green hydrogen and aerospace.

Expressing his thoughts about deepening US-India collaboration in the clean energy sector, Puri praised India's refining capacity and initiatives in biofuel blending, aiming to boost refining capacity to 300 million metric tons per annum. He termed the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership as a cornerstone of future collaboration between the two countries.

