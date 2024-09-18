ETV Bharat / business

Hardeep Singh Puri Highlights Emerging Markets' Role in Global Energy Landscape at Gastech Ministerial Panel

Houston (USA): The Gastech Opening Ceremony commenced with a thought-provoking Ministerial Panel addressing the pressing issue of "From mitigation to adaptation: Navigating volatile geopolitics in a fragmenting global order."

The event featured senior representatives from the United States, India, Türkiye, Egypt, and Nigeria, focusing on the critical need for collaborative strategies to enhance global energy security.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasised the importance of addressing the energy trilemma of availability, affordability, and sustainability amid geopolitical uncertainties.

"We need to ensure that we address the trilemma of availability: to have energy available, address affordability, and during that turbulence, manage a quantum leap in the green transition," he stated. The panel included notable officials like Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, and ministers from Türkiye, Egypt, and Nigeria.

The discussion underscored how emerging markets are reshaping the global energy landscape, with predictions that nearly 80 per cent of the increase in global energy demand by 2045 will originate from these economies.