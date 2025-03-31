ETV Bharat / business

HAL Reports Rs 30,400 Crore Revenue In FY25

Bengaluru: Defence Public Sector Undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday said it recorded a revenue of Rs 30,400 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 30,381 crore in the previous year.

This achievement comes despite a shortfall in the deliveries of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The LCA deliveries were delayed due to the non-availability of engines, HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director, D K Sunil, said.

"The ALH delivery schedule was also impacted by the accident in January 2025 and the subsequent grounding of the fleet. However, accelerated deliveries of other products and services helped us maintain our top line," Sunil said in a release issued by HAL.

It noted that with a significant improvement in its order book over the past 12 months, the company focused on expanding its capacities. Additional production lines for the LCA and Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 aircraft were established, along with an augmentation of aero-engine capacity at Koraput.