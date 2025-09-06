‘GST Reforms Welcome, But Small States Like Jharkhand Should Ask For Compensation,’ Says Economist Harishwar Dayal
He said that with the simplification of GST, the Indian market will overcome the fear created by the increased tax on Indian goods by America
Published : September 6, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST
Ranchi: The recent changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reduce tax disputes, Jharkhand's renowned economist Harishwar Dayal said on Friday.
During a special conversation with ETV Bharat’s Bhuvan Kishore Jha, Dayal, also a member of the State Finance Commission, welcomed the reforms, saying that with the simplification of GST, the Indian market will overcome the fear created by the increased tax on Indian goods by America. According to him, with the reduction in price, demand for goods exported to the US would increase in the domestic market.
“This will benefit the consumer as well as the producer, which I see is a positive change,” he said. Dayal said that due to the simplification of GST, there will be only two tax slabs: 5 per cent and 18 per cent instead of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent. This will reduce the price of goods.
According to him, the taxes for demerit goods, the products that are considered luxury and harmful, will be taxed at a higher rate. Instead of a 28 per cent GST plus an extra separate cess, these goods will have a GST of 40 per cent. This change is designed to make such goods more expensive and discourage their use.
Reforms Incur Immediate Revenue Loss
According to Harishwar Dayal, the changes in GST will strengthen the domestic economy in the coming times, but the central and state governments will suffer an immediate revenue loss. “When the tax is lowered, initially, the tax collection will decrease, but with more consumption of goods, the revenue will also increase,” he said.
“In states like Jharkhand”, he said, “the reforms will have an immediate effect because of the reduction of collection in SGST.” The 15th Finance Commission recommended that states should receive 41 per cent of the central divisible tax pool from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The share of taxes each state receives can be reduced based on the new changes in the 16th Finance Commission recommendations, which are yet to come.
Impact On Jharkhand
The economist further said that the changes in GST will disproportionately harm a smaller state like Jharkhand, since it lacks a strong consumer market due to its low per capita income, making it more vulnerable than larger states. “If we look at the whole country, only two states are below us in per capita income. That is because we have inherited poverty, low income, and underdevelopment,” he said.
“It is not the case in other states that they will be able to recover from the revenue loss due to GST changes. Therefore, there is a demand from Jharkhand that a compensation amount should be given for some time,” he said. Dayal further said that the state does not have any alternative revenue collection because when GST came in 2017, it was included in it. The state got compensation for this till 2022. This compensation amount was stopped after that, and the situation kept getting worse.
In reply to a question, he stated that the state government must firmly demand compensation from the Center, since larger states with major markets—particularly metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, where people have higher purchasing power—can manage without it. However, the real concern arises for smaller states, where markets are underdeveloped and people’s low incomes limit their purchasing capacity.
