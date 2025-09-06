‘GST Reforms Welcome, But Small States Like Jharkhand Should Ask For Compensation,’ Says Economist Harishwar Dayal

ETV Bharat / business

Ranchi: The recent changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reduce tax disputes, Jharkhand's renowned economist Harishwar Dayal said on Friday.

During a special conversation with ETV Bharat’s Bhuvan Kishore Jha, Dayal, also a member of the State Finance Commission, welcomed the reforms, saying that with the simplification of GST, the Indian market will overcome the fear created by the increased tax on Indian goods by America. According to him, with the reduction in price, demand for goods exported to the US would increase in the domestic market.

“This will benefit the consumer as well as the producer, which I see is a positive change,” he said. Dayal said that due to the simplification of GST, there will be only two tax slabs: 5 per cent and 18 per cent instead of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent. This will reduce the price of goods.

According to him, the taxes for demerit goods, the products that are considered luxury and harmful, will be taxed at a higher rate. Instead of a 28 per cent GST plus an extra separate cess, these goods will have a GST of 40 per cent. This change is designed to make such goods more expensive and discourage their use.

Reforms Incur Immediate Revenue Loss

According to Harishwar Dayal, the changes in GST will strengthen the domestic economy in the coming times, but the central and state governments will suffer an immediate revenue loss. “When the tax is lowered, initially, the tax collection will decrease, but with more consumption of goods, the revenue will also increase,” he said.