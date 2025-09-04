GST Reforms Revolutionary, Will Give Impetus To Economic Activities: CAIT

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) hailed GST reforms and the restructuring of tax rates as historic and revolutionary, saying these reforms will not only benefit small traders, consumers and the economy, but will simplify the tax structure and give new impetus to economic activities and trade by increasing consumption drastically.

CAIT national general secretary and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of traders across the country, saying that the reforms to reduce tax on more than 400 items will provide great relief to the common people in everyday expenses, and will streamline the tax system. "This is indeed a big Diwali gift to the country from Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Referring to a recent State Bank of India (SBI) report, Khandelwal said GST reforms will significantly increase domestic consumption. "The report estimates that consumption will increase by 7–8% in the upcoming festive season. This increase in consumer spending will directly benefit the retail trade and small shopkeepers. These reforms are not just changes in tax but are a golden chapter of India's trade and a big step towards a self-reliant India. In the coming times, its effect will be clearly visible not only on small traders but also on the economic progress of the entire nation," he added.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia said the government has provided a big relief to the middle class and senior citizens by exempting insurance services from GST. "This will make the premium rates of health and life insurance more affordable. Amid the ever-increasing health costs since the pandemic, this step will prove to be vital for common families and will encourage insurance coverage," he added.

Bhartia said these reforms will have multi-faceted benefits to the country as lower GST rates will encourage consumers to shop more, which will in turn increase market demand. "While small shopkeepers, retailers and wholesalers will get the direct benefit of the increasing demand, industries will have to boost production, which will increase employment and industrial activities. Simplification of tax rates will make GST compliance easier and cheaper," he added.

He said having two major rates will improve tax mop-up and bring stability to businesses."Experts believe that these reforms will have a direct impact on India's GDP. An increase in consumption and industrial production can lead to an additional 0.5%-0.7% GDP growth in the next financial year. This will also increase revenue, making India's economic position in the world stronger," Bhartia added.