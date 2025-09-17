ETV Bharat / business

GST Reforms Injected Rs 2 Lakh Crore Into Economy, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister said the GST revenues grew to Rs 22.08 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 7.19 lakh crore in 2018 when it was introduced.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File/PTI)
By PTI

Published : September 17, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Visakhapatnam: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Next Gen GST reforms have infused Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy, which has left people with more cash on hand, which otherwise would have gone to taxes.

Addressing the Outreach and Interaction Program on Next Gen GST Reforms, she also said, following the tax reforms, 99 per cent of goods under the 12 per cent GST slab have moved to five per cent. The rejig has resulted in 90 per cent of items under the 28 per cent tax slab slipping into the 18 per cent bracket.

"With this New Gen Tax regime, with only two slabs (5 per cent and 18 per cent), Rs 2 lakh crore is injected into the economy. People will have cash on hand," she said.

The minister said the GST revenues grew to Rs 22.08 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 7.19 lakh crore in 2018 when it was introduced.

According to her, the taxpayer's number grew to 1.51 crore from the earlier 65 lakh.

